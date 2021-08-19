Cotton Creek Capital Announces the Sale of Young’s Communications, LLC

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cotton Creek Capital (“Cotton Creek”) is pleased to announce the sale of Melbourne, Florida-based Young’s Communications, LLC (“Y-COM”), a leading provider of infrastructure services to the telecommunications, power, and utility sectors, throughout the Southeastern United States.



Throughout Cotton Creek’s partnership with Y-COM, the Company has successfully expanded its service capabilities and regional presence, while continuing to maintain unmatched service and quality. During this period, Y-COM experienced substantial growth that was supported by a scaled infrastructure enabling the Company to consistently deliver on its legacy of “Setting the Standard” in the infrastructure services industry. Y-COM is now the contractor of choice for many of the industry’s leading telecommunication, power, and utility providers.

“Y-COM has experienced substantial growth over our partnership with Cotton Creek and, while our operations and customers have expanded, we have been able to uphold Y-COM’s legacy of service and quality. My brother and I are proud of what we have built at Y-COM and are excited for the next phase of Y-COM’s growth,” said Steve Young, Chairman of Y-COM.

“Y-COM has spent nearly five decades developing the technical and logistical capabilities to support the build out of infrastructure we all rely on every day,” said Y-COM President and CEO Chad Rasmussen. "In a fast-growing market, we are excited to continue building upon our strong reputation."

“We value the partnership and friendship of Steve and Gary Young and appreciate the Youngs entrusting Cotton Creek with their family business. Through a steadfast commitment to the Y-COM philosophy of ‘Setting the Standard’, and our collective experience in the infrastructure services industry, Y-COM has developed into a diversified leader within its industry,” stated Cotton Creek Managing Partner, Antonio DiGesualdo. “Y-COM is well positioned and is in good hands for continued performance and growth,” added Cotton Creek Principal, Josh Gault.

The Company and Cotton Creek were advised by Stephens Inc. on the transaction with Greenberg Traurig LLP serving as legal advisor.

About Y-COM

Young’s Communications, LLC was founded in 1972 as a contractor for performing wiring for CATV / TV coaxial cable lines and today operates as a provider of infrastructure services to the telecommunications, power, and utility sectors. Through a commitment to its customers and ensuring a quality outcome, Y-COM has expanded its presence and continues to “Set the Standard” for excellence. The Company has long-standing customer relationships with major telecom and power operators, network providers and local municipalities operating in Florida. Headquartered in Melbourne, FL, the Company offers a full suite of capabilities including underground, aerial and emergency services to its customers. For more information, visit Y-COM’s website at www.ycominc.com.

About Cotton Creek Capital

Based in Austin, Texas, Cotton Creek Capital is an operationally focused private equity firm that focuses on investing in and growing lower middle market companies in manufacturing, infrastructure services, specialty chemical, building products, food and beverage and business services sectors. The Firm targets businesses with EBITDA between $5 million and $15 million, investing in situations ranging from buyouts, recapitalizations, buy-and-builds to corporate divestitures. Cotton Creek Capital partners with exceptional management teams, collaborating to develop a focused vision and execution plan based on company-specific objectives. Cotton Creek Capital’s senior investment professional have extensive experience investing in privately held businesses with an active approach that enables Cotton Creek Capital to work in concert with management teams to build market-leading businesses. For further information, visit Cotton Creek's website at www.cottoncreekcapital.com.

