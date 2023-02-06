Cotton market to grow by 2.68% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Government initiatives and support will drive growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
Cotton market insights -
Vendors: 15+, Including Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd., Asha Cotton Industries, Banswara Syntex Ltd., Carr Textile, Damodar Group, Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd., Hengli Group Co. Ltd., Huafu Fashion Co. Ltd., Loyal Textile Mills Ltd., Lu Thai Textile Co. Ltd., Oswal Group, Shri Vallabh Pittie Group, Sintex Industries Ltd., Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd., The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Co. Ltd., The Lakshmi Mills Co. Ltd., Trident Ltd., Unifi Inc., Vardhman Group, Weiqiao Textile Co. Ltd., among others
Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
Segments: Application (Cotton fiber, Cotton seed oil, and Cotton seed), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, Middle East and Africa, North America, South America, and Europe)
The cotton market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
In 2017, the cotton market was valued at USD 45,569.64 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 37,540.27 million. The cotton market size is estimated to grow by USD 7,974.47 million from 2023 to 2027 at a CAGR of 3.08% according to Technavio.
Cotton market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
Key purchase criteria
Adoption rates
Adoption lifecycle
Drivers of price sensitivity
Cotton market - Vendor insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –
Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd. - The company offers cotton compact yarn for manufacturing shirts and t-shirts.
Asha Cotton Industries - The company offers cotton products such as cotton bales, cottonseed oil, cotton cakes.
Banswara Syntex Ltd. - The company offers cotton such as cotton and linen blends.
Damodar Group - The company offers cotton yarn for shirting, suiting, dress materials, workwear, sheeting.
Cotton market – Market dynamics
Major drivers –
Government initiatives and support
Supports economic growth and source of livelihood
Strategic crop due to its versatility
Key challenges –
Overconsumption of water due to poor management and water pollution
low recovery from the impact of COVID-19
Trade war
What are the key data covered in this cotton market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cotton market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the cotton market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the cotton industry across APAC, Middle East and Africa, North America, South America, and Europe
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cotton market vendors
Cotton Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
155
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.08%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 7,974.47 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
2.68
Regional analysis
APAC, Middle East and Africa, North America, South America, and Europe
Performing market contribution
APAC at 87%
Key countries
Turkey, China, India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd., Asha Cotton Industries, Banswara Syntex Ltd., Carr Textile, Damodar Group, Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd., Hengli Group Co. Ltd., Huafu Fashion Co. Ltd., Loyal Textile Mills Ltd., Lu Thai Textile Co. Ltd., Oswal Group, Shri Vallabh Pittie Group, Sintex Industries Ltd., Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd., The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Co. Ltd., The Lakshmi Mills Co. Ltd., Trident Ltd., Unifi Inc., Vardhman Group, and Weiqiao Textile Co. Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market Definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 global cotton market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Application
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Application
6.3 Cotton fiber - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Cotton seed oil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Cotton seed - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Market opportunity by Application
7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Pakistan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Bangladesh - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Turkey - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd.
12.4 Asha Cotton Industries
12.5 Banswara Syntex Ltd.
12.6 Damodar Group
12.7 Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd.
12.8 Loyal Textile Mills Ltd.
12.9 Lu Thai Textile Co. Ltd.
12.10 Oswal Group
12.11 Shri Vallabh Pittie Group
12.12 Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd.
12.13 The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
12.14 The Lakshmi Mills Co. Ltd.
12.15 Trident Ltd.
12.16 Vardhman Group
12.17 Weiqiao Textile Co. Ltd.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
