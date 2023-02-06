Cotton market to grow by 2.68% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Government initiatives and support will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cotton Market 2023-2027

Cotton market insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd., Asha Cotton Industries, Banswara Syntex Ltd., Carr Textile, Damodar Group, Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd., Hengli Group Co. Ltd., Huafu Fashion Co. Ltd., Loyal Textile Mills Ltd., Lu Thai Textile Co. Ltd., Oswal Group, Shri Vallabh Pittie Group, Sintex Industries Ltd., Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd., The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Co. Ltd., The Lakshmi Mills Co. Ltd., Trident Ltd., Unifi Inc., Vardhman Group, Weiqiao Textile Co. Ltd., among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Application (Cotton fiber, Cotton seed oil, and Cotton seed), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, Middle East and Africa, North America, South America, and Europe)

To understand more about the cotton market, request a Free sample report

The cotton market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

In 2017, the cotton market was valued at USD 45,569.64 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 37,540.27 million. The cotton market size is estimated to grow by USD 7,974.47 million from 2023 to 2027 at a CAGR of 3.08% according to Technavio.

Cotton market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Story continues

Cotton market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd. - The company offers cotton compact yarn for manufacturing shirts and t-shirts.

Asha Cotton Industries - The company offers cotton products such as cotton bales, cottonseed oil, cotton cakes.

Banswara Syntex Ltd. - The company offers cotton such as cotton and linen blends.

Damodar Group - The company offers cotton yarn for shirting, suiting, dress materials, workwear, sheeting.

Cotton market – Market dynamics

Major drivers –

Government initiatives and support

Supports economic growth and source of livelihood

Strategic crop due to its versatility

Key challenges –

Overconsumption of water due to poor management and water pollution

low recovery from the impact of COVID-19

Trade war

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this cotton market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cotton market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the cotton market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the cotton industry across APAC, Middle East and Africa, North America, South America, and Europe

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cotton market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.



Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The floriculture market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 44.88 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (conferences and activities, gifts, and personal and corporate use), product (cut flowers, bedding plants, potted plants, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The garden seeds market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.59% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 938.64 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (online sales, specialized stores, and groceries), type (vegetable seed, flower and ornamental seed, fruit seed, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Cotton Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 155 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.08% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7,974.47 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.68 Regional analysis APAC, Middle East and Africa, North America, South America, and Europe Performing market contribution APAC at 87% Key countries Turkey, China, India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd., Asha Cotton Industries, Banswara Syntex Ltd., Carr Textile, Damodar Group, Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd., Hengli Group Co. Ltd., Huafu Fashion Co. Ltd., Loyal Textile Mills Ltd., Lu Thai Textile Co. Ltd., Oswal Group, Shri Vallabh Pittie Group, Sintex Industries Ltd., Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd., The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Co. Ltd., The Lakshmi Mills Co. Ltd., Trident Ltd., Unifi Inc., Vardhman Group, and Weiqiao Textile Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 global cotton market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Cotton fiber - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Cotton seed oil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Cotton seed - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Pakistan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Bangladesh - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Turkey - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd.

12.4 Asha Cotton Industries

12.5 Banswara Syntex Ltd.

12.6 Damodar Group

12.7 Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd.

12.8 Loyal Textile Mills Ltd.

12.9 Lu Thai Textile Co. Ltd.

12.10 Oswal Group

12.11 Shri Vallabh Pittie Group

12.12 Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd.

12.13 The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

12.14 The Lakshmi Mills Co. Ltd.

12.15 Trident Ltd.

12.16 Vardhman Group

12.17 Weiqiao Textile Co. Ltd.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Cotton Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cotton-market-to-grow-by-2-68-y-o-y-from-2022-to-2023-government-initiatives-and-support-will-drive-growth---technavio-301738362.html

SOURCE Technavio