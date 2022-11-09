U.S. markets open in 6 hours 7 minutes

Cotton Pads Market to grow by USD 167.46 Mn; Market to have fragmented structure - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cotton Pads Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 167.48 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.96% during the forecast period. The global cotton pads market is fragmented due to the presence of various global and regional vendors. Global vendors have already built a strong market presence with a diverse range of products. Global and regional vendors focus more on innovation and technological advancements to remain competitive in the market in terms of brand, quality, and reliability. Vendors are strengthening their customer base by enhancing their product offerings and expanding their geographic reach. Some of the prominent vendors in the global cotton pads market include Lohmann and Rauscher GmbH and Co. KG., Unicharm Corp., and SEPTONA SA.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cotton Pads Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cotton Pads Market 2022-2026

Get detailed insights into the vendor landscape and make informed business decisions. Buy Full Report Now!

Cotton Pads Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our cotton pads market report covers the following areas:

Cotton Pads Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global cotton pads market is segmented as below:

  • Distribution Channel

The offline distribution channel accounted for a significant share of the market in 2021. The offline distribution segment includes supermarkets, hypermarkets, discount stores, convenience stores, and individual retailers. Hypermarkets and supermarkets offer cotton pads from various brands. The high popularity of the distribution channel can be attributed to rapid urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles.

  • Geography

45% of the market growth will come from APAC during the forecast period. The cotton pads market in APAC dominated the market with a major demand arising from India, China, and Japan, which are expected to be major consumers of cotton pads due to the growing awareness among millennials about personal care and hygiene. Also, cotton pad usage has witnessed growth due to an increase in the number of working women and newborn birth rates as cotton is a delicate fabric that is kind to the baby's skin. Such factors are expected to propel the demand for cotton pads in the region during the forecast period.

Understand how the purchase of the report can have a direct impact on your revenue. Download Free PDF Sample Report

Cotton Pads Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the cotton pads market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the cotton pads market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

COTTON HIGH TECH SL, Falu AG, Jainam Invamed Pvt. Ltd., Jaycot Industries, Lohmann and Rauscher GmbH and Co. KG, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, MUMUSO Shanghai Co. Ltd., Ontex Group, Precot Ltd., PT. Cottonindo Ariesta Tbk., Rael Inc., Sanitars Spa, SEPTONA SA, Shiseido Co. Ltd., SISMA Spa, Torunskie Zaklady Materialow Opatrunkowych SA, and Unicharm Corp. are some of the major market participants.

Although the environmental consciousness forces vendors to develop eco-friendly products will offer immense growth opportunities, distribution challenges will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Register Now to Technavio's Subscription Platform. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000

Cotton Pads Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist cotton pads market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the cotton pads market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the cotton pads market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cotton pads market vendors

Cotton Pads Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.96%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 167.46 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.86

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 45%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

COTTON HIGH TECH SL, Falu AG, Jainam Invamed Pvt. Ltd., Jaycot Industries, Lohmann and Rauscher GmbH and Co. KG, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, MUMUSO Shanghai Co. Ltd., Ontex Group, Precot Ltd., PT. Cottonindo Ariesta Tbk., Rael Inc., Sanitars Spa, SEPTONA SA, Shiseido Co. Ltd., SISMA Spa, Torunskie Zaklady Materialow Opatrunkowych SA, and Unicharm Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Lohmann and Rauscher GmbH and Co. KG

  • 10.4 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

  • 10.5 Ontex Group

  • 10.6 Precot Ltd.

  • 10.7 PT. Cottonindo Ariesta Tbk.

  • 10.8 Sanitars Spa

  • 10.9 SEPTONA SA

  • 10.10 Shiseido Co. Ltd.

  • 10.11 SISMA Spa

  • 10.12 Unicharm Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

  • -Skin care: Includes facial care: Includes cleansers, exfoliators, toners, fairness products, face oils, moisturizers, face masks, face serums, eye care (such as anti-aging, anti-wrinkle, and dark circle removers), and lip care (such as lip scrubs and lip balms);

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cotton-pads-market-to-grow-by-usd-167-46-mn-market-to-have-fragmented-structure---technavio-301671264.html

SOURCE Technavio

