Cotton Pads Market to grow by USD 167.46 Mn; Market to have fragmented structure - Technavio
NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cotton Pads Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 167.48 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.96% during the forecast period. The global cotton pads market is fragmented due to the presence of various global and regional vendors. Global vendors have already built a strong market presence with a diverse range of products. Global and regional vendors focus more on innovation and technological advancements to remain competitive in the market in terms of brand, quality, and reliability. Vendors are strengthening their customer base by enhancing their product offerings and expanding their geographic reach. Some of the prominent vendors in the global cotton pads market include Lohmann and Rauscher GmbH and Co. KG., Unicharm Corp., and SEPTONA SA.
Cotton Pads Market 2022-2026: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our cotton pads market report covers the following areas:
Cotton Pads Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
The global cotton pads market is segmented as below:
Distribution Channel
The offline distribution channel accounted for a significant share of the market in 2021. The offline distribution segment includes supermarkets, hypermarkets, discount stores, convenience stores, and individual retailers. Hypermarkets and supermarkets offer cotton pads from various brands. The high popularity of the distribution channel can be attributed to rapid urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles.
Geography
45% of the market growth will come from APAC during the forecast period. The cotton pads market in APAC dominated the market with a major demand arising from India, China, and Japan, which are expected to be major consumers of cotton pads due to the growing awareness among millennials about personal care and hygiene. Also, cotton pad usage has witnessed growth due to an increase in the number of working women and newborn birth rates as cotton is a delicate fabric that is kind to the baby's skin. Such factors are expected to propel the demand for cotton pads in the region during the forecast period.
Cotton Pads Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the cotton pads market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the cotton pads market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
COTTON HIGH TECH SL, Falu AG, Jainam Invamed Pvt. Ltd., Jaycot Industries, Lohmann and Rauscher GmbH and Co. KG, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, MUMUSO Shanghai Co. Ltd., Ontex Group, Precot Ltd., PT. Cottonindo Ariesta Tbk., Rael Inc., Sanitars Spa, SEPTONA SA, Shiseido Co. Ltd., SISMA Spa, Torunskie Zaklady Materialow Opatrunkowych SA, and Unicharm Corp. are some of the major market participants.
Although the environmental consciousness forces vendors to develop eco-friendly products will offer immense growth opportunities, distribution challenges will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Cotton Pads Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist cotton pads market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the cotton pads market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the cotton pads market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cotton pads market vendors
Cotton Pads Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.96%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 167.46 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.86
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 45%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
COTTON HIGH TECH SL, Falu AG, Jainam Invamed Pvt. Ltd., Jaycot Industries, Lohmann and Rauscher GmbH and Co. KG, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, MUMUSO Shanghai Co. Ltd., Ontex Group, Precot Ltd., PT. Cottonindo Ariesta Tbk., Rael Inc., Sanitars Spa, SEPTONA SA, Shiseido Co. Ltd., SISMA Spa, Torunskie Zaklady Materialow Opatrunkowych SA, and Unicharm Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Lohmann and Rauscher GmbH and Co. KG
10.4 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
10.5 Ontex Group
10.6 Precot Ltd.
10.7 PT. Cottonindo Ariesta Tbk.
10.8 Sanitars Spa
10.9 SEPTONA SA
10.10 Shiseido Co. Ltd.
10.11 SISMA Spa
10.12 Unicharm Corp.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
