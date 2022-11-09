Cotton Pads Market to grow by USD 167.46 Mn; Market to have fragmented structure - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Cotton Pads Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 167.48 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.96% during the forecast period. The global cotton pads market is fragmented due to the presence of various global and regional vendors. Global vendors have already built a strong market presence with a diverse range of products. Global and regional vendors focus more on innovation and technological advancements to remain competitive in the market in terms of brand, quality, and reliability. Vendors are strengthening their customer base by enhancing their product offerings and expanding their geographic reach. Some of the prominent vendors in the global cotton pads market include Lohmann and Rauscher GmbH and Co. KG., Unicharm Corp., and SEPTONA SA.

Global Cotton Pads Market 2022-2026

Cotton Pads Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our cotton pads market report covers the following areas:

Cotton Pads Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global cotton pads market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel

The offline distribution channel accounted for a significant share of the market in 2021. The offline distribution segment includes supermarkets, hypermarkets, discount stores, convenience stores, and individual retailers. Hypermarkets and supermarkets offer cotton pads from various brands. The high popularity of the distribution channel can be attributed to rapid urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles.

Geography

45% of the market growth will come from APAC during the forecast period. The cotton pads market in APAC dominated the market with a major demand arising from India, China, and Japan, which are expected to be major consumers of cotton pads due to the growing awareness among millennials about personal care and hygiene. Also, cotton pad usage has witnessed growth due to an increase in the number of working women and newborn birth rates as cotton is a delicate fabric that is kind to the baby's skin. Such factors are expected to propel the demand for cotton pads in the region during the forecast period.

Story continues

Cotton Pads Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the cotton pads market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the cotton pads market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

COTTON HIGH TECH SL, Falu AG, Jainam Invamed Pvt. Ltd., Jaycot Industries, Lohmann and Rauscher GmbH and Co. KG, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, MUMUSO Shanghai Co. Ltd., Ontex Group, Precot Ltd., PT. Cottonindo Ariesta Tbk., Rael Inc., Sanitars Spa, SEPTONA SA, Shiseido Co. Ltd., SISMA Spa, Torunskie Zaklady Materialow Opatrunkowych SA, and Unicharm Corp. are some of the major market participants.

Although the environmental consciousness forces vendors to develop eco-friendly products will offer immense growth opportunities, distribution challenges will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Cotton Pads Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist cotton pads market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cotton pads market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cotton pads market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cotton pads market vendors

Cotton Pads Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.96% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 167.46 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.86 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled COTTON HIGH TECH SL, Falu AG, Jainam Invamed Pvt. Ltd., Jaycot Industries, Lohmann and Rauscher GmbH and Co. KG, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, MUMUSO Shanghai Co. Ltd., Ontex Group, Precot Ltd., PT. Cottonindo Ariesta Tbk., Rael Inc., Sanitars Spa, SEPTONA SA, Shiseido Co. Ltd., SISMA Spa, Torunskie Zaklady Materialow Opatrunkowych SA, and Unicharm Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

-Skin care: Includes facial care: Includes cleansers, exfoliators, toners, fairness products, face oils, moisturizers, face masks, face serums, eye care (such as anti-aging, anti-wrinkle, and dark circle removers), and lip care (such as lip scrubs and lip balms);

Global Cotton Pads Market 2022-2026

