COTTON USA Announces United Nations Designates 7 October 'World Cotton Day' on Its Permanent Calendar

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Nations has announced that it will approve designating 7 October of each year as World Cotton Day on its permanent calendar. First launched in 2019 at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) headquarters in Geneva, World Cotton Day continues to grow each year.

On World Cotton Day, stakeholders from the global cotton community come together to speak on the many benefits of cotton including the facts that:

  • Cotton is grown in over 70 countries and provides an income to hundreds of millions of people every year.

  • A single ton of cotton provides year-round employment for an estimated 5 or 6 people (often in some of the most impoverished places on earth.)

  • Cotton is the only agricultural crop to provide both food and fiber.

  • Cotton has a negative carbon footprint and degrades 95% more than polyester in wastewater helping to keep our land and water clean.

The event theme for 2021 is 'Cotton for Good' to celebrate the fiber's enduring positive impact. A virtual celebration will feature notable speakers such as Bert Jacobs, CEO and Co-Founder of Life is Good, and Maxine Bédat, Director of New Standard Institute. Other global industry experts include Cotton Council International, Viterra India, International Cotton Advisory Committee, Better Cotton Initiative, and African Cotton Foundation. Keynote topics include responsible fashion, sustainability, and the importance of cotton in countries around the world.

With the cotton industry's focus on sustainability, attendees will learn about the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol®, which aligns with the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals to bring quantifiable and verifiable goals and measurement to sustainable cotton production.

To learn more about the activities planned for World Cotton Day, please visit www.worldcottonday.com. Follow #WorldCottonDay on social media and join the global conversation.

SOURCE COTTON USA

  • Activists call for EU ban on fossil fuel advertising

    A coalition of more than 20 environmental and climate groups launched a campaign Monday calling for a ban on fossil fuel advertising and sponsorship across the European Union, similar to bans on tobacco advertising. More than 80 Greenpeace activists blocked the entrance to Shell's oil refinery in the Dutch port of Rotterdam to draw attention to the launch of the European Citizens' Initiative calling for the advertising ban. Activists used floating cubes emblazoned with fossil fuel-linked advertisements to block the entrance, along with the protest ship Beluga II, with the words “Ban Fossil Fuel Advertising” strung between its two masts.

  • As ruling UK Conservatives meet, businesses clamor for help

    British Treasury chief Rishi Sunak promised Monday to deliver an economy based on “good work, better skills and higher wages,” as the governing Conservative Party tried to shrug off the U.K.'s economic turmoil as the growing pains of a thriving, self-reliant post-Brexit economy. Sunak touted the U.K.’s low unemployment rate of under 5% as a sign it is putting pandemic disruptions behind it. For some, Sunak’s optimism in a speech to a conference of the ruling Conservatives in the northern England city of Manchester struck a jarring note.

  • Mike Collier is running for Texas Lt. Gov.

    Making his third bid for statewide office, Mike Collier tells Axios he's running for lieutenant governor, jumping into the Democratic primary for a seat that's been held by Republicans for more than two decades.State of play: It comes as no shock that Collier's throwing his hat in the ring. In 2018, the Houston-area accountant lost by fewer than 5 percentage points to Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who is now seeking his third term. Since then, he's been a vocal critic of Patrick and launched

  • Death toll in Cyclone Shaheen now 13 as storm churns in Oman

    The death toll from Cyclone Shaheen rose to 13 on Monday while other fishermen from Iran remained missing as the storm moved further inland into Oman and weakened. Authorities in Oman said they found the body of a man who disappeared when floodwaters swept him away from his vehicle. The country's National Committee for Emergency Management announced Monday afternoon seven additional deaths from the storm, without elaborating.

  • UK blames 'heavy-handed' EU for Brexit deal problems

    Britain’s Brexit minister threatened Monday to trigger a contentious break clause in the U.K.’s divorce deal with the European Union — a move that would send the U.K.’s already chilly relations with its huge neighbor into a deep freeze. David Frost told a gathering of the U.K.'s governing Conservative Party that the Brexit agreement — which he negotiated and was signed by Britain and the EU — was undermining peace in Northern Ireland and causing “instability and disruption.”

  • Southern California oil spill under control after pipeline leak

    Amplify Energy's CEO says that a pipeline off the coast of Huntington Beach is no longer leaking oil. Crews are trying to protect wetlands from the oil.

  • Tesla’s Musk Says U.S. Electricity Production Needs to Double to Power Transition to EV Vehicles

    At a recent tech conference, Tesla CEO Elon Musk warned that a lot more electricity is needed to power the electric-vehicle revolution.

  • Made-from-CO2 concrete, lululemons and diamonds spark investor excitement

    What do diamonds, sunglasses, high-end lululemon sportswear and concrete have to do with climate change? They can all be made using carbon dioxide (CO2), locking up the planet warming gas. Most pull apart the carbon and the oxygen in CO2 to create another chemical that is used to make consumers goods.

  • McDonald's targets net zero emissions by 2050, from meat to energy

    McDonald's Corp on Monday set a new target to cut global greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050, from the beef in its burgers to the light bulbs in its restaurants. The burger chain also said it was working with the nonprofit Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to revamp its existing climate change targets. "We're trying to send a signal to our partners, to our investors, to our suppliers, to other brands in the global community, to policymakers, that we share that vision for 2050," McDonald's Chief Sustainability Officer Jenny McColloch told Reuters in an interview.

  • Editorial: Huntington Beach shore is covered in oil. This is why the U.S. needs to end coastal drilling

    The Orange County coastline has become the latest casualty to the nation's unhealthy dependence on oil.

  • Inside America's broken supply chain

    The commercial pipeline that each year brings $1 trillion worth of toys, clothing, electronics and furniture from Asia to the United States is clogged and no one knows how to unclog it. This month, the median cost of shipping a standard rectangular metal container from China to the West Coast of the United States hit a record $20,586, almost twice what it cost in July, which was twice what it cost in January, according to the Freightos index. Essential freight-handling equipment too often is not

  • Beloved SF falcon cam to go dark

    It's the end of an era for Bay Area wildlife. After more than 15 years, PG&E will shut off its popular falcon cam.

  • Booms, skimmers among tools used to cleanup from oil spills

    Crews on Sunday deployed skimmers and floating barriers known as booms as they tried stop oil from a massive spill in Southern California from further fouling the beaches, wildlife and protected wetlands of the area. Authorities have multiple tools and techniques they can deploy try to slow the oil from spreading and then cleaning it up from the waters and land areas – methods they’ve honed in decades of work trying to mitigate the damage from such environmental disasters. Experts are still trying to determine why the leak off Orange County happened but Amplify Energy said Sunday it had stopped the oil from flowing.

  • How the ivory-billed woodpecker's extinction impacts Florida

    The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service declared the ivory-billed woodpecker, which once ranged across Florida and the rest of the Southeast, extinct, AP reports.Why it matters: Reports of sightings in recent decades launched a flurry of searches in the swamps of Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas and Florida — but they were ultimately fruitless.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Some maintain that it's premature to call the bird extinct.Flashback: In the 1920s,

  • Homes may have gas cut off if they refuse to take part in hydrogen trial

    Homeowners who refuse to take part in a hydrogen energy trial will be forcibly cut off by gas network operators, under Government plans to test green heating alternatives.

  • Tesla sales continue to surge in the face of chip shortages

    The shrinking supply of components has slowed car sales for almost everyone except Tesla.

  • Stormy weather could affect California oil spill cleanup efforts

    Oil is shown washed up in Huntington Beach, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. One of the largest oil spills in recent Southern California history fouled popular beaches and killed wildlife while crews scrambled Sunday to contain the crude before it spread further into protected wetlands. At least 126,000 gallons (572,807 liters) of oil spilled into the waters off Orange County, according to a statement from the city of Huntington Beach. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) An oil spill about five miles off th

  • California’s oil spill is proof that climate action is worth the cost

    The oil spill that slathered a stretch of prime California coastal real estate on Oct. 3 is the latest proof that the social costs of the energy transition pale in comparison to the costs of the fossil fuel economy. Global energy prices are on a bender, but policies to cut the economy’s climate footprint are only partially to blame.

  • 'Catastrophic' California oil spill kills fish, damages wetlands

    HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (Reuters) -A large oil spill off the southern California coast left fish dead, birds mired in petroleum and wetlands contaminated, in what local officials called an environmental catastrophe. The U.S. Coast Guard, heading a clean-up response involving federal, state and city agencies, on Sunday announced an around-the-clock investigation into how the spill occurred. An estimated 126,000 gallons, or 3,000 barrels, had spread into an oil slick covering about 13 square miles of the Pacific Ocean since it was first reported on Saturday morning, Kim Carr, the mayor of Huntington Beach, told a news conference.

  • The impact climate change has on The Great Lakes

    In the coming decades, rising sea levels due to climate change could dramatically impact the East and West coasts of the United States. You might think the 10,000 miles of coastline along the five Great Lakes might be better protected from such effects. But as Ben Tracy reports from Marquette, Michigan, no place is truly untouched by our changing climate.