U.S. markets close in 4 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,357.29
    -75.70 (-1.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,047.06
    -537.82 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,711.42
    -332.54 (-2.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,181.89
    -54.98 (-2.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.09
    -0.88 (-1.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.60
    +13.20 (+0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1741
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3260
    -0.0440 (-3.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3667
    -0.0071 (-0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4700
    -0.4250 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,819.35
    -3,918.08 (-8.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,095.58
    -38.80 (-3.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,904.94
    -58.70 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.75 (+0.58%)
     

Cottonseed Oil Market analysis in Packaged Foods & Meats Industry | 1,192.22 thousand tons growth expected during 2021-2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Attractive Opportunities in Cottonseed Oil Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Cottonseed Oil Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The cottonseed oil market is expected to grow by 1,192.22 thousand tons at a decelerating CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period of 2021-2025. Technavio's latest report on the cottonseed oil market is segmented by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography. It is curated by covering all market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis for business needs & impeccable growth strategies.

Free Sample Report Available for Cottonseed Oil Market!

Technavio cottonseed oil market report has been prepared by focusing on both qualitative & quantitative aspects which cover - market trends, market drivers, five forces analysis, challenges, key factors, market size and forecast, market segmentation, geographical insights, and competitive landscape.

Top Key players of Cottonseed Oil Market covered as:

  • Archer Daniels Midland Co.

  • Aryan International

  • Bunge Ltd.

  • Cargill Inc.

  • Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH

  • ITOCHU Corp.

  • PYCO Industries

  • Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd.

  • Vimal Oil and Foods Ltd.

  • Wilmar International Ltd.

The cottonseed oil market will be affected by the increasing prominence of private-label brands. In addition, the health benefits of cottonseed oil and the wide use of cottonseed oil in various industries will augment market growth over the forecast period as well.

Have a quick look before purchasing the Cottonseed Oil Market report @:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44177

  • Cottonseed Oil Market Split by Product

  • Cottonseed Oil Market Split by Distribution Channel

  • Cottonseed Oil Market Split by Geography

The regional distribution of cottonseed oil market industries is considered for this market analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the International market over the period from 2021-2025.

The cottonseed oil market research report shed light on the foremost regions: APAC, MEA, North America, South America, and Europe.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

  • What was the size of the global cottonseed oil industry by value in 2020?

  • What will be the size of the global cottonseed oil industry in 2025?

  • What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global cottonseed oil industry?

  • How has the industry performed over the last five years?

  • What are the main segments that make up the global cottonseed oil market?

Register & Subscribe on Technavio Subscription Platform Now!
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:
Global Cotton Market - Global cotton market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, MEA, North America, South America, and Europe).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Cottonseed Market - Global cottonseed market is segmented by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and product (upland cottonseed, extra-long staple cottonseed, and others).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

The cottonseed oil market research report presents critical information and factual data about the cottonseed oil industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the cottonseed oil market study.

The product range of the cottonseed oil industry is examined based on their production chain, pricing of products, and the profit generated by them. Various regional markets are analyzed in cottonseed oil market research report and the production volume and efficacy across the world is discussed.

Why buy?

  • Add credibility to your strategies

  • Track competitor gains and losses in market share.

  • Get a Holistic View of the Market

The cottonseed oil market research report gives an overview of cottonseed oil industry by analyzing various key segments of this cottonseed oil market based on the product, distribution channel, and geography industries. The regional distribution of the cottonseed oil market is considered for this cottonseed oil industry analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the cottonseed oil market over the period from 2021 to the forecasted year.

Browse Cottonseed Oil Market related details @
https://www.technavio.com/report/report/cottonseed-oil-market-industry-analysis

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • GM cottonseed oil - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • GM cottonseed oil - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Non-GM cottonseed oil - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Distribution channel

  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Archer Daniels Midland Co.

  • Aryan International

  • Bunge Ltd.

  • Cargill Inc.

  • Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH

  • ITOCHU Corp.

  • PYCO Industries

  • Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd.

  • Vimal Oil and Foods Ltd.

  • Wilmar International Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cottonseed-oil-market-analysis-in-packaged-foods--meats-industry--1-192-22-thousand-tons-growth-expected-during-2021-2025--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301379078.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • 3 reasons why FDA advisors rejected Pfizer’s booster for the general public

    Meg Fitzgerald, “Ascending Davos” Author and Columbia University Healthcare Policy Professor, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the future of vaccines, the FDA rejecting Pfizer's booster shot for the general public and the importance of getting young children vaccinated as soon as possible.&nbsp;&nbsp;

  • Evergrande fears send stock market tumbling: Here’s what investors need to know about the China property giant

    Evergrande, a Chinese property giant, is on the brink of default. Here's what investors need to know.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Not many know what a powerful wealth compounding machine dividend stocks are. With reinvested dividends, those gains more than doubled to over 2,400%, proving time and again why dividend stocks are so worthy of your money. While you must never chase yields blindly, there's nothing like it if you can invest in dividend stocks that support their high yields with stable and growing dividends.

  • Dow tumbles more than 500 points at open as Evergrande jitters rattle investors

    Stocks opened sharply lower Monday, with pressure tied to worries over spillover effects from the potential collapse of China property giant Evergrande, as well as nervousness ahead of this week's meeting of Federal Reserve policy makers and other concerns. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 530 points, or 1.5%, while the S&P 500 fell 1.7% to around 4,360. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.9% to 14,762.

  • Morning Brief: This is why September stinks for stocks

    Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick break down Monday’s Morning Brief, which details how September is living up to its persona of being a historically weak time for the market as stocks continue to slip and the other factors that could continue to affect the market during September.

  • 85% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is in These 3 Sectors

    Diversification isn't necessary if you know what you're doing, according to the Oracle of Omaha.

  • Analysts Are Upgrading These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that analysts are upgrading. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts Are Upgrading These 5 Stocks. The United States (US) economy has recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic faster than expected. According to a data depository maintained by the Department […]

  • Is Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Popular Amongst Institutions?

    If you want to know who really controls Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. ( NYSE:CLF ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of...

  • How Moderna Stock Can Double From Here

    If you had bought shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) when it first went public and held those shares, you'd now be sitting on a gain of nearly 2,200%. This jaw-dropping performance has given Moderna a market cap of more than $170 billion. One analyst even predicts that Moderna's share price could plunge around 70%.

  • Dow skids 500 points as fear of market contagion from China’s Evergrande intensifies

    U.S. stocks fall sharply on Monday but are off their worst levels of the session, as investors parse the potential collapse of a property developer in China. Investors also were positioning ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee Sept. 21-22 meeting.

  • Evergrande isn’t the only reason the stock market is headed for its worst day in 2 months. Here are 5 other reasons

    Monday's sharp downturn in stocks precipitated partly by the highly leveraged Evergrande in China isn't the only problem buffeting markets on Monday.

  • Russia And China Are Looking To Tap Afghanistan’s $1 Trillion Resource Reserves

    The end of America’s 20-year war in Afghanistan has opened up an opportunity for China and Russia to tap the country’s vast mineral wealth

  • Here are the worst-performing U.S. stocks as the Evergrande crisis rattles investors

    DEEP DIVE An expected bond default by real estate company China Evergrande Group led to an early tumble for U.S. stocks Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) was down 1%, while the S&P 500 Index (SPX) fell 1.

  • Chinese Property Developer Sinic Halts Trading After Sinking 87%

    (Bloomberg) -- Sinic Holdings Group Co. has halted trading after an 87% slump in its shares Monday afternoon. The Shanghai-based developer didn’t give any reason for the trading halt in Hong Kong. The sudden selloff in the last two hours leading up to the suspension was accompanied by a surge in trading volume that was about 14 times its average in the past year, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. The company has a 9.5% $246 million bond due on Oct. 18 and Fitch Ratings revised its outlook to

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $250 in Right Now

    Time and again, patience has proven to be a winning strategy on Wall Street. What's more, you don't need a boatload of cash to build wealth on Wall Street. Arguably the no-brainer buy of the week (to hold for many years to come) is telemedicine kingpin Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC).

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Shopping: 3 Sinking Stocks She Keeps Buying

    If you're Cathie Wood, founder, and CEO of ARK Invest, you keep buying more. Shares of life-science equipment manufacturer Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ: BLI) took a hit last week, and two ARK Invest ETFs quickly bought more. Wood also bought two genomics stocks that have tanked this year, Personalis (NASDAQ: PSNL) and Invitae (NYSE: NVTA).

  • Tesla, Nio stocks fall as Li Auto deliveries warning, Evergrande fears weigh

    Shares of China-based electric vehicle makers, and of Tesla Inc. , took a hit ahead of Monday's open, amid a one-two punch of Li Auto Inc.'s warning of a deliveries miss and worries that real estate developer China Evergrande Group could default this week. Shares of Nio Inc. sank 4.0% toward a four-month low, Xpeng Inc. slid 4.4% and Li Auto shed 5.7%. Tesla's stock slumped 2.8%, putting them on track to snap a four-day win streak. Tesla recorded $5.90 billion in revenue from China in the first

  • Why is natural gas so expensive right now?

    Cold winters, hot summers, and lackluster output from renewables are driving natural gas and electricity prices to record highs.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years

    A few publicly traded companies have reached trillion-dollar valuations, and many more are worth hundreds of billions. Three Motley Fool contributors think Square (NYSE: SQ), Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) have a shot.

  • China’s Evergrande default risk weighs on global markets — here’s why

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung takes a look at China Evergrande Group and its role in this week's major market sell off.&nbsp;