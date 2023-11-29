COTY Benefits From its Business Strength, Headwinds Persist

Coty Inc. COTY has been witnessing solid momentum in its Prestige and Consumer Beauty businesses, which boosted its first-quarter fiscal 2024 performance. In the quarter, Prestige segment’s revenues increased by 23% year-over-year to $1,064.7 million. The improvement was driven by strength in the prestige fragrance category owing to the continued success of fragrance brands like Burberry, Hugo Boss, Calvin Klein and Gucci.



Solid demand for color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin and body care products has been driving its Consumer Beauty segment’s performance. In the fiscal first quarter, the segment’s revenues increased 10% year-over-year to $576.7 million.



Apart from these, the company continues to witness impressive momentum in Travel Retail sales. Its Travel Retail business witnessed more than 20% growth in first-quarter fiscal 2024, driven by the continued recovery of international travel and Coty's expansion in the travel retail channel.



Driven by strength across its businesses, Coty raised its guidance for the first half of fiscal 2024. For the first half of fiscal 2024, the company expects its core like-for-like (“LFL”) sales to grow in the range of 11-13%, higher than the earlier outlook of 10-12%. Consequently, management currently anticipates overall fiscal 2024 core LFL sales growth of 9-11%, surpassing its previous guidance of 8-10%.



Coty remains committed to optimizing the overall cost structure. In this regard, it has been progressing well with the All In to Win transformation program. In the first quarter of fiscal 2024, the company delivered savings of nearly $35 million. The company now targets savings of more than $100 million for fiscal 2024.

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have gained 2.5% in the past six months against the industry’s decline of 25.4%.



Despite the positives, COTY has been grappling with escalating operating costs and expenses. In the fiscal first quarter, its cost of sales increased by 20% to $599.5 million on a year-over-year basis. The increase can be attributed to a rise in manufacturing and material costs, higher designer license fees and a rise in obsolescence costs. If not controlled, a surge in costs and operating expenses might dent the company’s margins and profitability in the quarters ahead.



The company is exposed to the risk of adverse currency fluctuations owing to its extensive presence in international markets. For instance, it incurred more than $70 million of negative foreign exchange impacts on adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2023.

