Coty (COTY) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Coty (COTY) ended the recent trading session at $12.16, demonstrating a +1.08% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.07% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.36%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the beauty products company had lost 3.91% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 4.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.05% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Coty will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 7, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.19, marking a 13.64% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.67 billion, reflecting a 9.62% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.40 per share and a revenue of $6.11 billion, indicating changes of -24.53% and +9.92%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Coty. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.25% upward. Coty is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, Coty is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 30.45. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.16.

Also, we should mention that COTY has a PEG ratio of 6.78. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Cosmetics industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.72 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 173, this industry ranks in the bottom 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

