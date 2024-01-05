Couchbase Inc SVP & Chief Revenue Officer Huw Owen Sells 50,737 Shares

Huw Owen, SVP & Chief Revenue Officer of Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE), executed a sale of 50,737 shares in the company on January 3, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.

Couchbase Inc is a provider of a modern database for enterprise applications. Its platform is designed to simplify the process of developing, deploying, and accessing data with agility and scalability. The company's technology is utilized across various industries for applications that require high performance and flexible data management.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 141,949 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, indicating a consistent pattern of share disposals over the period.

The insider transaction history for Couchbase Inc reveals a trend of more insider sales than purchases over the past year. There have been 42 insider sells and no insider buys during this timeframe.

On the date of the insider's latest transaction, shares of Couchbase Inc were trading at $21.25 each, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $997.487 million.

Investors often monitor insider transactions as part of their analysis, as these can provide insights into the perspectives of those with in-depth knowledge of the company. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the implications of insider trading activity.

