Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) investors are sitting on a loss of 16% if they invested a year ago

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. Investors in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 16%. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned 11%. Couchbase hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. The last month has also been disappointing, with the stock slipping a further 27%. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Given that Couchbase didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year Couchbase saw its revenue grow by 23%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Meanwhile, the share price is down 16% over twelve months, which is disappointing given the progress made. This implies the market was expecting better growth. But if revenue keeps growing, then at a certain point the share price would likely follow.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. You can see what analysts are predicting for Couchbase in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 11% in the last year, Couchbase shareholders might be miffed that they lost 16%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. It's great to see a nice little 2.9% rebound in the last three months. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Couchbase better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Couchbase that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

