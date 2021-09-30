Couchbase to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE), provider of a leading modern database for enterprise applications, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Greg Henry will present at the Annual Morgan Stanley Spark Conference in Beverly Hills, California on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 8:45am PT / 11:45am ET.

A live webcast and replay will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.couchbase.com/ .

At Couchbase, we believe data is at the heart of the enterprise. We empower developers and architects to build, deploy and run their mission-critical applications. Couchbase delivers a high-performance, flexible and scalable modern database that runs across the data center and any cloud. Many of the world's largest enterprises rely on Couchbase to power the core applications their businesses depend on. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com .

