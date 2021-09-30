U.S. markets open in 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,361.00
    +11.25 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,340.00
    +75.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,791.25
    +51.50 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,229.80
    +7.90 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.67
    -1.16 (-1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,739.10
    +16.20 (+0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    21.78
    +0.30 (+1.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1593
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5460
    +0.0050 (+0.32%)
     

  • Vix

    21.90
    -1.35 (-5.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3481
    +0.0054 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.8100
    -0.1490 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,497.94
    +1,456.53 (+3.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,078.19
    +30.55 (+2.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,110.56
    +2.40 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,452.66
    -91.63 (-0.31%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims: 362,000 Americans filed new claims last week

Weekly claims rise from a week ago and missed expectations of 330,000

Couchbase to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

  Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE), provider of a leading modern database for enterprise applications, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Greg Henry will present at the Annual Morgan Stanley Spark Conference in Beverly Hills, California on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 8:45am PT / 11:45am ET.

Couchbase logo (PRNewsfoto/Couchbase)
Couchbase logo (PRNewsfoto/Couchbase)

A live webcast and replay will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.couchbase.com/.

About Couchbase

At Couchbase, we believe data is at the heart of the enterprise. We empower developers and architects to build, deploy and run their mission-critical applications. Couchbase delivers a high-performance, flexible and scalable modern database that runs across the data center and any cloud. Many of the world's largest enterprises rely on Couchbase to power the core applications their businesses depend on. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/couchbase-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conference-301388634.html

SOURCE Couchbase, Inc.

