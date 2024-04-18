Could You Afford a Vacation Home in France? Check Out the Prices in These 6 Cities

France, with its many picturesque landscapes, unique architecture, mouthwatering cuisine and timeless art, has long captured the hearts of locals and travelers alike. While many Americans settle for fleeting stays in hotels, what could be more romantic and adventurous than owning a vacation home in the heart of France? Not only does owning a slice of France offer you an incredible getaway, but it also serves as a gateway to a more immersive travel experience and rental potential.

With the country’s understandably high appeal and depending on your personal finances, you might assume a vacation home is far out of budget. However, you might be pleasantly surprised to find that homes in this country are more affordable than you might think. Let’s take a closer look at what real estate prices look like in France and demystify French property ownership across the country.

Here’s a closer look at what real estate prices look like across these charming French cities. Whether you’re seeking a city with vibrant nightlife or a quaint countryside retreat, we hope you’ll discover a city that meets your budgetary needs and personal preferences. Please note that European cities don’t offer pricing services like Zillow, so home value estimates may not be as precise as those in the U.S. Who knows? The dream of owning a vacation home in France might just be closer than you think.

Also, here are other European cities where luxury homes are affordable.

Bordeaux

Estimated average home price: $413,046

Not only is Bordeaux synonymous with world-class wine, but it’s also a surprisingly affordable option for those considering a French vacation home investment. Beyond its vineyards, the city offers plenty of quaint historic charm and iconic locations like the Palance de la Bourse. While Bordeaux offers excellent public transportation options, it’s worth noting that summers can bring crowds and heat to this popular destination.

“Bordeaux is one of my favorite more affordable cities to visit,” said Anjali Chawla, travel expert and founder of Travel Melodies, a travel blog where Chawla shares her passion for exploring new places and learning new things. “As a bit of a wine geek myself, getting to tour intriguing vineyards and sample various types of grapes was an absolute blast. The architecture is also stunning — I felt like I was in a postcard! Even better, costs seemed pretty reasonable compared to bigger, flashier places. Granted, summer weekends drew huge crowds, but weekdays were calm.”

Marseille

Estimated average home price: $423,894

As France’s oldest city, Marseille offers a melting pot of cultural richness and French history. For those looking for a vacation getaway with a view, look no further for Marseille is beloved for its coastal beauty. Here, locals and travelers can explore museums and shop boutiques by day, before soaking up the afternoon sun along the beach.

“Marseille is another more budget-friendly option and is a fascinating port city to explore,” Chawla said. “With its Mediterranean influences and historic Old Port area, I always felt like I was on an adventure. It’s also situated close to beautiful natural attractions like the Calanques National Park. Safety did seem to vary between neighborhoods after dark, so I’d recommend sticking to the main tourist areas.”

Montpellier

Estimated average home price: $448,929

Nestled in the heart of the South of France, Montpellier offers a youthful and dynamic energy for those considering investing in French real estate and looking for a city with plenty to do and see. Plus, compared to cities like South Corsica, you can experience all that the South of France has to offer at a significantly more affordable cost.

“As one of the largest cities in this area, Montpellier lies within easy reach of the coast and has a lovely and lively historic center to explore,” said Michael Rozenblit, founder of The World Was Here First, a travel site that focuses on traveling in Europe and the [U.S.], supporting local economies and promoting responsible tourism. “Because it doesn’t receive quite the international tourist numbers found on the Cote d’Azur or in Provence, you will also end up paying generally lower prices and have a more local experience compared to other places.”

Paris

Estimated average home price: $388,192

The City of Light truly has it all. As the epitome of history, art and romance, Paris is a timeless dream destination for travelers around the world. However, this city’s high numbers of tourists come with some challenges. From high expenses, limited housing options and heavy crowds — owning a home in this city may not align with the French getaway dream you have in mind.

“One of the best things about Paris is how many cultural sites and world-class museums there are,” said Stephanie Rytting, travel expert and founder of France Adventurer, a site dedicated to the exploration of France. “But it’s important to know that Paris can be crowded and expensive. When it comes to Paris vacation homes, you can expect to pay at least $500,000 for a cozy one-bedroom apartment or $2 million or more for a large three-bedroom apartment in a great area like the Marais or Saint-Germain-des-Prés.”

Toulouse

Estimated average home price: $354,889

Nicknamed the “Pink City” for its distinctive pink terracotta brick architecture, Toulouse offers a serene lifestyle for those seeking a slower pace of life. With the most affordable average home price on this list, this charming city offers a high quality of life without breaking the bank. Here, you can indulge in culinary delights like cassoulet and foie gras, take leisurely strolls along the Garrone River and enjoy the convenience of its proximity to more expensive French cities.

“France’s Pink City boasts a picturesque ancient center, home to famous landmarks such as Place du Capitole and Saint-Etienne de Toulouse Cathedral,” said Camille Binz, marketing and digital director at Locaboat, a river boat holiday specialist in Europe. “It is also home to one of the best food markets in the country and a vibrant nightlife scene. Along with ticking the boxes for culture, cuisine and nightlife, you can also soak up some glorious natural scenery while vacationing in Toulouse.”

Lyon

Estimated average home price: $452,654

Lyon is a nature lover’s escape and ideal for anyone looking to put down roots surrounded by the rolling hills of southeastern France. As one of the least touristy locations on this list, Lyon offers residents a relaxed escape where you can become immersed in the local culture. However, living in Lyon might pose challenges for non-French speakers.

“Lyon proved to me that you can still find good deals even in central locations, with two-bedroom flats renting for under €1,000 a month,” Burley said. “And as a festival lover, I was blown away by its lively outdoor events. Though vibrant, it may pale in comparison to entertainment powerhouses like Paris.”

The estimated average home price for each city was compiled by Long Term Rentals in France.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Could You Afford a Vacation Home in France? Check Out the Prices in These 6 Cities