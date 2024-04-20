Could You Afford a Vacation Home in Georgia? Check Out the Prices in 6 Beach Cities

JohnnyGreig / Getty Images

While places like Florida and Hawaii get most of the press when it comes to states with beautiful beach towns, Georgia can make an argument all its own. Many of these picturesque towns are well-known to Southerners but a secret to much of the rest of the nation, helping keep prices more affordable for those looking for a nice vacation home. Of course, if you’re looking for full-blown, top-tier luxury homes with values that would make even Malibu, California blush, these options are also available.

Here’s a list of the top beach cities in Georgia across a range of price levels.

Darien

Zillow home value: $237,170

For a vacation spot, Darien carries quite a low price tag, at least on a national basis. But that may not be the case for long, as prices are booming, jumping 9.8% over the past year. Darien’s port is steeped in history, and its estuary is full of bountiful seafood, which is one of the city’s trademarks. Homes spend a median of 102 days on the market.

Brunswick

Zillow home value: $237,971

According to Redfin, Brunswick is a hot market, with homes spending a median of just 16 days on the market. Prices have also jumped by a whopping 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. The city is known for its fishing and shrimping industry, and its historic Old Town is laid out in an easy-to-understand grid system similar to Savannah, according to Southern Living Magazine.

Saint Marys

Zillow home value: $177,548

Saint Marys is the most affordable beach destination on the list, but don’t let its low price tag fool you. Right on the Florida border, the city is the gateway to the famed Cumberland Island National Seashore. But Saint Marys also offers its own downtown historic district, museums, and the opportunity for outdoor recreation ranging from biking and birdwatching to kayaking, camping and hiking. Homes spend a median of 110 days on the market.

Tybee Island

Zillow home value: $694,175

Tybee Island is one of the most popular vacation destinations in Georgia. According to Southern Living magazine, the island “offers the perfect complement of colorful and tiny cottages, seafood shacks, and miles of wide Atlantic-facing beaches.” Home prices are up 8.3% over the past year, with inventory spending a median of 93 days on the market.

St. Simons Island

Zillow home value: $664,461

St. Simons Island is just across the bridge from ritzy, exclusive Sea Island, but homes there sell at roughly 15% of the price, making it a relative steal. The island is a vacationer’s paradise, with everything from outdoor activities like biking and golfing to historical landmarks, delicious seafood and endless beaches. As of Mar. 31, 2024, homes took a median of 62 days to sell.

Sea Island

Zillow home value: $4,464,651

If the sky’s the limit when it comes to your Georgia vacation home budget, Sea Island might be what you’re looking for. Sea Island is a privately owned resort that was first developed in the 1920s, and now it affords a limited number of residents privacy, security and a sense of community. Prices range from $3 million to $18 million within the enclave, and they sell within 76 days on average.

