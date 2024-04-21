Could You Afford a Vacation Home in North Carolina? Check Out the Prices in These 8 Beach Cities

Michael Mincey / iStock.com

One of the hidden gems of the East Coast of the United States is North Carolina. With beautiful beaches along sandy coastlines, cuisine unmatched by any other region of the country, and a rich history and culture within every corner.

If you have visited North Carolina recently, you might think it’s a great place for summer, so why not buy a vacation home there? It’s quickly becoming a hot market to purchase real estate for vacations, similar to Hawaii and other fun destinations. Now, the only question is which city you should buy your home away from home in, The Tar Heel State.

North Carolina boasts an appealing spectrum of beachfront locales, each presenting unique investment opportunities and lifestyles,” said Dennis Shirshikov, Head of Growth at Go Summer. “From the opulent strands of the Outer Banks to the more serene, budget-friendly shores near Wilmington, the state caters to a broad array of preferences and financial plans.”

GOBankingRates has identified a range of different beach cities in North Carolina and the average home price in each of them, according to 2024 Zillow home values. These cities have diverse housing pricing and include some popular choices as well as some less expensive ones. See if you can afford a vacation home in one of these North Carolina cities.

8. Atlantic Beach

Average Housing Cost: $525,835

If you are looking for an affordable starting point to buy a North Carolina vacation home, look no further than Atlantic Beach. Investors looking to capitalize on North Carolina’s growing tourism and summer rental market can find homes for around $525,000.

“Tucked away on Bogue Banks, it offers white sand beaches, crystal-clear waters, and a relaxed coastal ambiance,” noted Cam Dowski, CEO and founder at We Buy Houses Chicago, adding, “It’s perfect for families and outdoor activities.”

What Atlantic Beach lacks in terms of tourist attractions and activities is actually its strength when you are considering that it’s the quiet alternative to the other busy beach locations dotting the North Carolina coastline.

7. Oak Island

Average Housing Cost: $546,697

“A fantastic option for those looking at the more affordable end, Oak Island’s average home price is approximately $400,000,” said Shirshikov. “It boasts miles of beaches and a less crowded environment, ideal for a peaceful retreat.”

Many vacation home investors might find that Oak Island offers a more accessible entry compared to other North Carolina cities. The vast coastline combined with a more relaxed pace make it an attractive option for families or anyone seeking to ditch the city life filled with hustle and bustle.

“Cute little beach town, quieter and less built up than some other Brunswick Island spots,” added Nick Hedberg, CEO of As-Is Home Buyer. “Still plenty to do though with the parks, marinas, and good restaurants.”

6. Carolina Beach

Average Housing Cost: $579,684

A fun beach town with a classic boardwalk, good restaurants, and everything else you and your family need for a great summer vacation, according to Hedberg. It’s a one-of-a-kind mixture of fun nightlife, historic landmarks, and tranquil seaside spots — there is something for every visitor and potential homebuyer.

Offering a more laid-back vibe, Carolina Beach’s homes are priced at around $500,000 on average, according to Shirshikov. “It’s known for its family-friendly atmosphere and boardwalk, making it a great mid-range option,” Shirshikov added.

5. Emerald Isle

Average Housing Cost: $716,523

Emerald Isle is a “real bargain coastal living” down east” in North Carolina, according to Hedberg. “Awesome family beaches, plenty of vacation rentals, and beach houses.”

Emerald Isle offers a more old-fashioned charm that strikes a balance between affordability with the draw of waters that are clear and an atmosphere that appeals to families. Plus, if you are not looking to live there full time, the property you potentially buy would purchase a steady rental income during the busy months.

“Situated in the Crystal Coast area, Emerald Isle is a gem for those seeking tranquility,” Shirshikov described. “With average home prices around $600,000, it provides a serene setting without the hefty price tag of more northern beaches.”

4. Topsail Beach

Average Housing Cost: $914,705

“Located on Topsail Island, it’s a serene coastal escape with uncrowded beaches, stunning sunsets, and a laid-back island vibe,” said Dowski. “Ideal for those seeking tranquility and natural beauty.”

While Topsail Beach does skew towards the higher-priced end of North Carolina’s beach cities, don’t let the cost of a vacation home scare you off. The average home price actually came down 54.5% over the last year, making it the perfect time to get in while the real estate market is experiencing a bit of a downturn. With eye-popping scenery and an energy you can’t find anywhere else, Topsail Beach house prices will not stay this low for long.

3. Duck, Outer Banks

Average Housing Cost: $982,013

“Known for its upscale homes and pristine beaches, Duck is a premium choice for vacation homes,” explained Shirshikov. “The average home price here hovers around $750,000, offering luxurious amenities and exclusive beach access.”

2. Corolla, Outer Banks

Average Housing Cost: $924,874

Shirshikov noted how “Corolla is famed for its wild horses and lighthouse, with average home prices around $650,000. It’s a blend of luxury and history, providing a unique backdrop for vacation homeowners.”

1. Wrightsville Beach

Average Housing Cost: $1,457,459

As far as coastal towns go in North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach stands out for its picturesque beaches and vibrant neighborhood populations. As average home prices soar over $1.5 million, Wrightsville Beach is definitely at the higher end of the investment spectrum. That’s not altogether a bad thing-significant rental demand is up due to the location’s popularity among tourists and locals alike.

“Near Wilmington, Wrightsville Beach is a sought-after locale for its vibrant social scene and beautiful vistas,” said Shirshikov. “Properties here average at about $1,200,000, reflecting its popularity and upscale offerings.”

