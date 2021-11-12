U.S. markets close in 3 hours 39 minutes

You could get a Black Friday deal on Nintendo Switch, but finding new OLED version, good luck

Mike Snider, USA TODAY
·4 min read

The Nintendo Switch console is about to make history, becoming the video game maker's best-selling console ever. But if you want to buy a new Nintendo Switch OLED model to help put it over the top, they are still tough to find.

In the U.S., Nintendo sold 314,000 Switch OLED units during the month of October (the console was released Oct. 8), Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser said, citing sales data from The NPD Group. Overall, Nintendo sold 711,000 Nintendo Switch systems during the month. Nintendo sold 3% more Switch units in October 2020, he said.

The debut of the Switch OLED console helped make the Nintendo Switch the best-selling hardware platform in both units and dollars in October, said NPD video game industry analyst Mat Piscatella. The Switch is also the best-selling console for the year in terms of units, while the Sony PlayStation 5 has the lead in terms of dollars, he said.

Supply chain issues and semiconductor chip shortages have hampered Nintendo's ability to produce enough Switch OLED consoles to meet demand – as well as Microsoft and Sony's abilities to deliver the latest Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

►New AirPods worth the upgrade? Listen to the Talking Tech podcast

►Reviewed.com tips: The best Nintendo Switch cases

"We continue to work hard to meet demand for our holiday products, including the Nintendo Switch OLED model," Bowser said. "But despite all our efforts, I would say that there still is some unpredictability within the channel."

The Nintendo Switch OLED model ($349.99) is available, but hard to find. The upgraded Switch includes a bigger, 7-inch OLED screen, a wide adjustable stand for use in tabletop mode, and 64 GB of storage.
How to find a Nintendo Switch

For shoppers with visions of a Switch OLED in their heads this holiday season, he recommends checking all your local retailers. "I wouldn't give up, you know, every week there will be product flowing in," Bowser said. "But I would definitely recommend, if you see it, you should buy it."

Beginning Nov. 21, Nintendo will have a special pre-Black Friday $299.99 bundle of the standard Nintendo Switch with a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and a three-month membership to Nintendo Switch Online (for online play, cloud game saves, and access to a catalog of classic Nintendo games). The biggest difference between the standard Switch and the Switch OLED system is the newer console's 7-inch OLED display, compared to the other model's 6.2-inch LCD display.

Several Switch games including "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" will be specially priced at $39.99 ($20 off suggested price) for Black Friday, too. "Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit" will be available at a suggested retail price of $59.99 (a savings of $40) and "Ring Fit Adventure" will be available at a suggested retail price of $54.99 (a savings of $25).

►Black Friday: 10 things you should buy now before they sell out on holiday shopping's big day

Reviewed.com tips: The best Nintendo Switch portable chargers

What about Nintendo's next console?

Back to that historic mark upcoming for the Nintendo Switch, so far, Nintendo had sold nearly 93 million Switch consoles as of the end of September, the company says. Nintendo has forecast Switch sales of 15.7 million to be sold by the end of the company's fiscal year (March 31, 2022).

That will push the Switch past the Nintendo Wii, which came out in 2006 and sold 101.6 million. Nintendo's best selling game system of all is the handheld Nintendo DS at 154 million. (The top-selling console of all time remains the PlayStation 2 with more than 155 million systems sold.)

Even though some tech sites noted how Nintendo referenced a successor to the Switch in a presentation to investors, it didn't list a date (the slide read year 20XX), leaving the arrival of a future new console undated, The Verge reported.

"We're always thinking about what's next and in developing what's next, but right now, at the at the midpoint of the console lifecycle, we're very, very much focused on Nintendo Switch," Bowser said. "We've got a great entry point for any type of gamer right now, for families that may be looking for their first unit or their second, third or fourth unit in the household."

►Digital life: How to know if you're being tracked by your devices or you're being paranoid

►Metroid Dread review: Samus returns to old-school form on the Nintendo Switch

Follow Mike Snider on Twitter: @mikesnider.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nintendo Switch OLED a tough Black Friday get for video game shoppers

