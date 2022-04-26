U.S. markets closed

Could an Elon Musk-owned Twitter thrive with a subscription-only model?

Terry Collins and Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·5 min read

Now that Elon Musk has put up $44 billion to buy Twitter and has plans to make the social media platform private, there are murmurs about a possible subscription model.

The question is would anyone be willing to pay to use the platform?

Many experts think that subscriptions might be one of the best alternatives for Twitter.

"We think a subscription service will be key to a potential turnaround for Twitter," Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives said Tuesday. "We view this as one of the first business model changes to the platform."

But can Musk, a self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist,” whose soon-to-be takeover of Twitter comes nearly three months after he started buying company shares into a growing stake, convince users to buy a subscription – all in the name of free speech?

"That’s the big question," Ives said. "It will continue to be a risky bet for Musk betting 20% of his net worth on Twitter."

Tech analyst John Meyer, a former Twitter shareholder, spoke Tuesday with various Twitter contacts and people connected to Musk. He thinks a new subscription model is not too far away if the deal gets done by the Oct. 24 date in the SEC filing.

"Musk will soon introduce a new type of monthly subscription offering that includes a new form of ‘verified badge’ on user profiles," Meyer said. "I expect this to become Twitter’s dominant form of revenue as they embrace a multi-year transition away from the ad business as a primary focus for revenue."

AUSTIN BOUND?: Would Elon Musk move Twitter from California to Texas, like Tesla? Here's why he could.

ALL MUSK, ALL TWITTER: Elon Musk is set to buy Twitter. What will that mean for its users? Here's what we know.

Can Twitter, which for all of being "the closest thing we have to a global consciousness," according to co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey's tweet on Monday, be a site where people would pay for free speech despite a continuous stream of racist, sexist and bigoted posts?

As those questions persist, Musk tweeted on Tuesday that "by 'free speech', I simply mean that which matches the law. I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law. If people want less free speech, they will ask government to pass laws to that effect. Therefore, going beyond the law is contrary to the will of the people."

Twitter's current subscription service doesn't fly

Twitter currently has Blue, an opt-in $2.99 monthly premium subscription service that debuted in November. The service provides more customization features including how to "undo tweets" and a mode that makes reading those long threads of tweets way easier to follow.

But Musk is apparently thinking of something bigger, a way to help offset Twitter's reliance on ads as a primary source of revenue.

One of the reasons Twitter Blue hasn’t gained much traction since it launched comes down to cost versus benefit, Forrester research director Mike Proulx said.

"Users simply aren’t getting material value for a $2.99 monthly subscription fee," Proulx said. "So, whether Elon Musk can kickstart Twitter’s subscription service or not will depend on offering substantially more value to justify a premium price point."

Proulx said an ad-free experience "isn’t going to tip the scales" since ads on Twitter are far less intrusive as compared to other ad formats on other platforms.

"Things like exclusivity, status, and access begin to move the needle, but as long as the core of ‘free’ Twitter remains intact, it will be a hard sell," Proulx said.

TAKEOVER NEARLY COMPLETE: Elon Musk to acquire Twitter in $44 billion deal

Aron Solomon, the strategy head at digital marketing firm Esquire Digital and an avid Twitter user since 2009, said while it's conceivable for Twitter to support a more robust subscription offering, it would require a more curated experience with features like better timelines and an edit button.

"I don't think as Twitter stands right now, there's a big incentive for people like me, or people not like me, to pay an annual fee to use it," Solomon said.

Jessica J. Gonzalez, an attorney and co-CEO of Free Press and co-founder of the Change the Terms coalition, believes that a subscription fee on Twitter could price out some "critically important voices" including the impoverished and certain minority groups.

Gonzalez said she wouldn't pay more than $10 for a subscription service and wouldn't be on Twitter for fun.

"No way. I’m on Twitter to organize for justice. I like Twitter, but Twitter doesn’t like me back," Gonzalez said. "As a woman of color, I’m getting harassed in waves, usually when I speak out against racism. A lot are petty, racist, sexist, mean, and gross. And I don’t think it will get any better under Musk who has this anything goes regarding content moderation.

"How do we harness a communication tool for liberation and justice and make sure it’s not used to cause harm?"

First and foremost, a deal has to get finalized, said Proulx, the Forrester executive.

"It's anyone’s guess and pure speculation as to what will actually happen to Twitter once the deal closes later this year," Proulx said. "But given the amount of money Musk is paying to acquire the company, it wouldn’t be prudent to do anything that would create a mass exodus of users. Flipping a switch to a pureplay subscription model could do just that."

Follow Terry Collins and Brett Molina on Twitter at @terryscollins, @brettmolina

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Elon Musk buys Twitter: Would it thrive as subscription-only service?

