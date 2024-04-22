Could Elon Musk’s Release of the Chatbot Code Help You Make Money With AI?

Apaydin Alain / ABACA / Shutterstock.com

The ethics of AI have been increasingly debated as the technology has gotten more advanced. In order for regular consumers and other individuals to understand the extent of AI, there has been an ongoing question about whether or not these companies should reveal how their AI works to the public. Recently, Elon Musk’s AI chatbot, Grok, had its code released in full.

Grok vs OpenAI

Grok is owned by xAI, the AI company Musk founded in 2023, and is a competitor to Microsoft’s OpenAI. xAI has stated that they believe in the value of AI tools to help people while remaining within legal bounds. That being said, Musk has been critical of AI for its potential detriment to the world. Add to this how he sued OpenAI in March of 2024, and it suggests that Musk wants xAI, along with Grok, to serve as a staple for the way an AI company should operate — to benefit the public and maintain transparency. While safety, risks, vulnerability and exploitability are all important areas of concern regarding AI, the open-sourcing of Grok also presents an opportunity for users to make money with it.

Open Sourcing

Open-sourcing the Grok model allows you and smaller companies like tech startups and independent developers to use it to achieve their own goals. You’ll all be able to do this more efficiently because Grok is both less expensive and less time-consuming than developing a proprietary AI model. Users like you will be able to take advantage of Grok to develop new products and services or improve existing ones without a steep upfront investment. Open sourcing also allows more people to learn about the program and the potential of AI in general.

Possibilities

Speaking strictly on the positive side of this growth, there will undoubtedly be more ways to capitalize on AI as a financial opportunity. For instance, it’s already made its way into “smart” refrigerators and home security products like doorbell camera systems. Though both were established products, the use of AI benefited the manufacturers as well as the software developers working in tandem. With vast applications, you’ll be able to use AI in a variety of different profitable fields. While one individual can use a chatbot to do research that assists with writing their book, you might use it to build a website optimized to attract many visitors. AI used in this way will help you make money with less time and expense.

