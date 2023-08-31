Could Generation Development Group Limited's (ASX:GDG) Weak Financials Mean That The Market Could Correct Its Share Price?

Generation Development Group's (ASX:GDG) stock up by 8.9% over the past three months. However, its weak financial performance indicators makes us a bit doubtful if that trend could continue. Specifically, we decided to study Generation Development Group's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Generation Development Group is:

7.6% = AU$4.5m ÷ AU$59m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every A$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn A$0.08 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Generation Development Group's Earnings Growth And 7.6% ROE

When you first look at it, Generation Development Group's ROE doesn't look that attractive. However, its ROE is similar to the industry average of 9.4%, so we won't completely dismiss the company. We can see that Generation Development Group has grown at a five year net income growth average rate of 3.0%, which is a bit on the lower side. Bear in mind, the company's ROE is not very high . Hence, this does provide some context to low earnings growth seen by the company.

As a next step, we compared Generation Development Group's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 8.3% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Generation Development Group fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Generation Development Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Generation Development Group has a very high three-year median payout ratio of 129%suggesting that the company's shareholders are getting paid from more than just the company's income. This is quite a risky position to be in.

Additionally, Generation Development Group has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 31% over the next three years. The fact that the company's ROE is expected to rise to 22% over the same period is explained by the drop in the payout ratio.

Summary

On the whole, Generation Development Group's performance is quite a big let-down. Particularly, its ROE is a huge disappointment, not to mention its lack of proper reinvestment into the business. As a result its earnings growth has also been quite disappointing. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

