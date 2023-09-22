Could new Great Wolf Lodge fortress serve as a hurricane shelter for Southwest Florida?

In the past, coastal residents escaping hurricane threats have fled to inland sites of the Great Wolf Lodge. Now that one is under construction in Florida, will that trend continue?

"We do have resorts currently, like the one in Concord, N.C., like the one in Williamsburg, they're not as close to the coast as this, but we do, if there is a threat of hurricane, we do have a lot of families that will come and hang out at the resort to kind of get away from any areas of danger," said Jason Lasecki, a Great Wolf vice president.

In the Know: How hurricanes, record heat and climate change are affecting Florida’s Great Wolf Lodge

Where does new SW Florida Great Wolf rank in how close it is to a coast?

The 550,000-square-foot Southwest Florida resort outside Naples, which is due to open in 2024, is the nearest Great Wolf has built to a gulf or ocean of its 20 locations. But the Naples location has more steel and reinforcements than any other indoor water park complex under its umbrella.

"There's over 1,000 tons of steel integral to the structure," said Ben Wilson, Gulf Coast chief operating officer for the contractor, Suffolk Construction. "That's outside of the concrete. That's just the reinforcing within the walls, the ceiling and the roof that make this a suitable structure in a hurricane zone. That's very, very different and very unique, and frankly, designed in excess of the other markets where you won't have those same contributing factors."

In the Know: Great Wolf Lodge construction in Naples, Florida during summer 2023. Uploaded September 2023.

Can SWFL Great Wolf Lodge serve as shelter, or will guests evacuate?

Could the $250 million fortress, with its 90,000-square-foot water park and 500 rooms inside, serve as a hurricane shelter off I-75 and Collier Boulevard?

"I think that's something, candidly Phil, as we get down the line, if you're talking about like, 'Would it be open to the public as just like a library is or something like that?' I think that's something we'll probably have to have conversations with the county to see if there is a need," Lasecki said, noting it will adhere to evacuation orders. "Clearly, if government officials say, 'Hey it's not good to be here,' we're not going to operate."

Based at the Naples Daily News, Columnist Phil Fernandez (pfernandez@gannett.com), who grew up in Southwest Florida, writes In the Know as part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. Support Democracy and subscribe to a newspaper.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Great Wolf Lodge Florida: Could resort be shelter during hurricane?