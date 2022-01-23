U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,413.75
    +23.75 (+0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,293.00
    +136.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,555.50
    +129.00 (+0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,997.30
    +11.90 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.70
    +0.56 (+0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.80
    +3.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    +0.01 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1342
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7470
    -0.0860 (-4.69%)
     

  • Vix

    28.85
    +3.26 (+12.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3554
    +0.0009 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8000
    +0.1450 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,275.73
    +1,228.38 (+3.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    870.86
    +628.18 (+258.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.13
    -90.88 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,522.26
    -250.64 (-0.90%)
     

Could The Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

Simply Wall St

The big shareholder groups in Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU) have power over the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Iluka Resources has a market capitalization of AU$4.5b, so it's too big to fly under the radar. We'd expect to see both institutions and retail investors owning a portion of the company. In the chart below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Iluka Resources.

View our latest analysis for Iluka Resources

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Iluka Resources?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Iluka Resources. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Iluka Resources' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Iluka Resources. BlackRock, Inc. is currently the company's largest shareholder with 6.8% of shares outstanding. With 6.1% and 5.0% of the shares outstanding respectively, Yarra Capital Management and Alphinity Investment Management Pty Limited are the second and third largest shareholders.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Iluka Resources

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that Iluka Resources Limited insiders own under 1% of the company. It's a big company, so even a small proportional interest can create alignment between the board and shareholders. In this case insiders own AU$14m worth of shares. It is always good to see at least some insider ownership, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 49% stake in Iluka Resources. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Iluka Resources better, we need to consider many other factors.

I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can access this interactive graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow, for free.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • Cruise ship changes course to Bahamas after U.S. issues arrest warrant

    A Crystal Cruises ship bound for Miami changed course Saturday and sailed towards the Bahamas when U.S. authorities issued an arrest warrant for the vessel due to unpaid fuel bills, USA Today reported.What they're saying: "We all feel we were abducted by luxurious pirates!" one passenger posted on Facebook, according to CBS News. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: A federal judge in Miami issued an arrest warrant for the ship on Thursday,

  • Is the market crashing? No. Here’s what’s happening to stocks, bonds as the Fed aims to end the days of easy money, analysts say

    Americans are wondering what's amiss with Wall Street after steep declines in stocks and a surge in bond yields in recent weeks. Here's how to think about it.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy After the Market Selloff

    2022 is off to a rough start, but these businesses are doing far better than their stock prices are indicating.

  • 3 Top EV Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    2021 was a massive year for electric vehicle (EV) stocks. In between, several start-ups tapped the stock markets to raise funds on the back of promising EV technology claims. Electric vehicles currently account for only a fraction of total global vehicle sales, and most research firms expect the industry to grow at compound annual rates in the high 20s through 2030.

  • It’s Time to Bargain Hunt. 27 Picks to Beat the Stock Market From Barron’s Roundtable Experts.

    Mario Gabelli: I’ve been talking about the Atlanta Braves for a while. You can invest in the Braves through Liberty Braves Group [ticker: BATRA], a tracking stock controlled by John Malone’s Liberty Media It trades for $28, and there are 60 million shares outstanding. The short-term opportunity for Liberty Braves is that Georgia is one of the few states that hasn’t legalized online gaming.

  • Tech Stocks Got Hit Hard. Where to Find Bargains Now.

    Investors may want to consider some of the tech leaders and bottom fish among the busted growth stocks.

  • Asia Stocks May Extend Drop on Fed Policy Concerns: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set for further declines Monday amid concerns about tightening Federal Reserve policy, while cryptocurrencies nursed a plunge that highlights waning ardor for speculative investments.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipU.S. Stocks Historically Deliver Strong Gains in Fed Hike CyclesPutin Could Burst Xi’s Olympic Dream With a War in UkraineAustralian shares

  • Morgan Stanley’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we will be taking a look at Morgan Stanley’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. To skip our detailed analysis on Morgan Stanley’s stock picks and their performance, you can go directly to see Morgan Stanley’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. In the aftermath of the breakout of the coronavirus pandemic […]

  • Goldman Sachs Says We're Entering a Commodity "Supercycle." Here Are 3 Names to Play It.

    2021 was a great year for commodities, but was this a one-year bump, or rather the start of a 10-year cycle?

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Large-Cap Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Veeva Systems Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Tesla, AT&T, Apple, Microsoft, Visa, and Other Stocks to Watch This Week

    Fourth-quarter earnings this week come from Apple, Microsoft, Visa, AT&T, Verizon, IBM, Intel, General Electric, Boeing, Chevron, and many more. Plus an FOMC meeting.

  • Want $10,000 in Dividend Income in 2022? Invest $108,000 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    While myriad investing strategies have been effective in making long-term investors richer, perhaps none has a greater track record than buying into dividend stocks. Back in 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of JPMorgan Chase, issued a report that compared the performance of publicly traded companies that initiated a dividend and grew their payouts to public companies that didn't pay a dividend between 1972 and 2012.

  • Want 162% to 227% Gains? 3 Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Predicting the future is hard, but it's all in a day's work for a Wall Street analyst. As part of their job, these analysts publish one-year stock price targets for the companies they follow. Danny Vena (Twilio): One fact that became abundantly clear during the pandemic was the need for customers to be able to reach out to businesses they frequent, anytime, anywhere.

  • The Stock Market Just Suffered Its Worst Week Since 2020. Here’s What Comes Next.

    The Fed, Washington, and earnings helped the S&P 500 soar after the pandemic. They’re behind its slide now.

  • 3 Silver Linings in Netflix's Rough Quarter

    It was a rough week for the streaming service, but there are some bright spots as we walk through the rubble.

  • Here's Why SoFi's Long-Awaited Bank Charter Will Make the Business Better

    After a difficult few months for the stock, SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) shareholders got some welcome news recently when regulators approved the company's application to become a bank. Now, SoFi will be able to complete its previously announced acquisition of Golden Pacific Bancorp and become a bank holding company. Following the news of the bank charter, SoFi's stock shot up.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock Dip

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors should avoid the temptation to buy the dips in expensive high-growth stocks because “once the fever breaks, it lasts a long time,” according to Andrew Slimmon, senior portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipU.S. Stocks Historically Deliver Strong Gains in Fed Hike CyclesPutin Could Burst Xi’s Olympic Dream With a

  • Market Crash: 2 Stocks to Consider Buying

    Namely, many growth stocks have been crushed. Netflix, Roku, and Zoom Video Communications are all good examples of tocks that have taken especially big hits. On the contrary, when things go on sale investors should be on the lookout for buying opportunities.

  • Bitcoin (BTC) Heads towards sub-$30,000 as the FED’s January Policy Decision Nears

    Bitcoin (BTC) and the broader crypto market see deep red once more. A Bitcoin fall to sub-$34,000 could bring sub-$30,000 into view…

  • FAANG Stocks: 2022 Winners and Losers

    FAANG stocks -- essentially the top five stocks of the tech sector -- as a group cooled off in 2021. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) led the group of growth stocks with a 65% return for the year, followed by Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) near-34% return. The rest of the group -- Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) -- all underperformed the S&P 500 index, which returned nearly 27% for the year.