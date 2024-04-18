Could the IRS audit your tax return? Here’s what to consider

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The deadline to file your taxes has gone, but now there’s a chance you may be audited by the IRS.

While there may be some numbers on individual returns that don’t add up, an audit could also help spot credits you didn’t take advantage of when you filed.

According to the IRS, 6 in 10 people are afraid of being audited, though the chances of this happening are low.

The IRS said there are several reasons behind its audits — for example, if your child doesn’t qualify for a deductions claim, someone else claimed the same child on their return or if you claimed certain credits (such as the earned income tax credit and American opportunity tax credit), you may get audited.

Maryland car registration fees could rise: Here’s how to save when behind the wheel

If you are audited, consumer experts remind taxpayers to keep a watchful eye on how they are notified — the IRS will not call you to notify you of an audit. Letters will arrive via mail or email.

Taxpayers should not send original documents to substantiate what you filed. Instead, opt for copies.

The IRS may ask consumers to prove relationships to children or spouses, as well as where they live and went to school.

“The average person wants to keep their records for at least three years, depending on the tax scenario. Sometimes it’s up to five, sometimes, it’s seven or more,” said Benjamin Dickerson, a tax preparer.

Audited taxpayers should also get in touch with anyone who helped you file your taxes. The sooner an error can be fixed, the faster the audit process will take.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.