Could Marco Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:MARCO) Weak Financials Mean That The Market Could Correct Its Share Price?

Marco Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:MARCO) stock up by 2.7% over the past week. However, its weak financial performance indicators makes us a bit doubtful if that trend could continue. Specifically, we decided to study Marco Holdings Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Marco Holdings Berhad is:

9.9% = RM20m ÷ RM198m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.10 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Marco Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 9.9% ROE

At first glance, Marco Holdings Berhad's ROE doesn't look very promising. However, its ROE is similar to the industry average of 10%, so we won't completely dismiss the company. Having said that, Marco Holdings Berhad has shown a modest net income growth of 9.6% over the past five years. Considering the moderately low ROE, it is quite possible that there might be some other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

As a next step, we compared Marco Holdings Berhad's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 14% in the same period.

KLSE:MARCO Past Earnings Growth January 8th 2024

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Marco Holdings Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Marco Holdings Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The really high three-year median payout ratio of 133% for Marco Holdings Berhad suggests that the company is paying its shareholders more than what it is earning. Still the company's earnings have grown respectably. That being said, the high payout ratio could be worth keeping an eye on in case the company is unable to keep up its current growth momentum. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for Marco Holdings Berhad by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

Additionally, Marco Holdings Berhad has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Summary

Overall, we would be extremely cautious before making any decision on Marco Holdings Berhad. While the company has posted decent earnings growth, the company is retaining little to no profits and is reinvesting those profits at a low rate of return. This makes us doubtful if that growth could continue, especially if by any chance the business is faced with any sort of risk. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of Marco Holdings Berhad's past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.