Could The Market Be Wrong About AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

It is hard to get excited after looking at AAON's (NASDAQ:AAON) recent performance, when its stock has declined 6.4% over the past three months. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Specifically, we decided to study AAON's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for AAON is:

25% = US$169m ÷ US$682m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.25 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of AAON's Earnings Growth And 25% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that AAON has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 18% the company's ROE is quite impressive. As a result, AAON's exceptional 22% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

We then compared AAON's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 15% in the same 5-year period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for AAON? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is AAON Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The three-year median payout ratio for AAON is 26%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 74%. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like AAON is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Moreover, AAON is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 13% over the next three years.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that AAON's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

