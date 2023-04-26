Could The Market Be Wrong About Beacon Lighting Group Limited (ASX:BLX) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

With its stock down 25% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Beacon Lighting Group (ASX:BLX). However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Beacon Lighting Group's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Beacon Lighting Group is:

27% = AU$39m ÷ AU$144m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every A$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated A$0.27 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Beacon Lighting Group's Earnings Growth And 27% ROE

To begin with, Beacon Lighting Group has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 20% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. So, the substantial 21% net income growth seen by Beacon Lighting Group over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

We then performed a comparison between Beacon Lighting Group's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 21% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is BLX worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether BLX is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Beacon Lighting Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Beacon Lighting Group has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 52%, meaning the company only retains 48% of its income. This implies that the company has been able to achieve high earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Besides, Beacon Lighting Group has been paying dividends over a period of nine years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 53% of its profits over the next three years. Still, forecasts suggest that Beacon Lighting Group's future ROE will drop to 20% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Beacon Lighting Group's performance. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

