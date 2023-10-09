Could The Market Be Wrong About Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

With its stock down 6.8% over the past week, it is easy to disregard Caleres (NYSE:CAL). However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Caleres' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Caleres is:

31% = US$147m ÷ US$472m (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.31 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Caleres' Earnings Growth And 31% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Caleres has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 20% which is quite remarkable. Under the circumstances, Caleres' considerable five year net income growth of 30% was to be expected.

Next, on comparing Caleres' net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 26% over the last few years.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Caleres fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Caleres Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Caleres' ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 5.6% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (94%) of its profits. So it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business and this reflects in its earnings growth number.

Additionally, Caleres has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 5.3%. However, Caleres' future ROE is expected to decline to 18% despite there being not much change anticipated in the company's payout ratio.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Caleres' performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

