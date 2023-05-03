Could The Market Be Wrong About Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:CUV) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals' (ASX:CUV) recent performance, when its stock has declined 20% over the past three months. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Specifically, we decided to study Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals' ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals is:

19% = AU$26m ÷ AU$139m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every A$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated A$0.19 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals' Earnings Growth And 19% ROE

To start with, Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals' ROE looks acceptable. Especially when compared to the industry average of 10% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This certainly adds some context to Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals' decent 17% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 12% in the same period, which is great to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is CUV worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether CUV is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals' three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 6.9% (implying that it retains 93% of its income), which is on the lower side, so it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business.

Moreover, Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of five years of paying a dividend. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 11% over the next three years. Despite the higher expected payout ratio, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals' performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

