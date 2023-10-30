Could The Market Be Wrong About Comet Holding AG (VTX:COTN) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

With its stock down 23% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Comet Holding (VTX:COTN). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Specifically, we decided to study Comet Holding's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Comet Holding is:

19% = CHF57m ÷ CHF296m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every CHF1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn CHF0.19 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Comet Holding's Earnings Growth And 19% ROE

At first glance, Comet Holding seems to have a decent ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 14% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. Probably as a result of this, Comet Holding was able to see an impressive net income growth of 38% over the last five years. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

As a next step, we compared Comet Holding's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 9.8%.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Comet Holding fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Comet Holding Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Comet Holding has a three-year median payout ratio of 37% (where it is retaining 63% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. So it seems that Comet Holding is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Moreover, Comet Holding is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 42% of its profits over the next three years. Regardless, Comet Holding's ROE is speculated to decline to 15% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Comet Holding's performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

