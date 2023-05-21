Could The Market Be Wrong About Dis-Chem Pharmacies Limited (JSE:DCP) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Dis-Chem Pharmacies' (JSE:DCP) recent performance, when its stock has declined 18% over the past three months. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Dis-Chem Pharmacies' ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Dis-Chem Pharmacies is:

26% = R1.0b ÷ R3.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every ZAR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn ZAR0.26 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Dis-Chem Pharmacies' Earnings Growth And 26% ROE

To begin with, Dis-Chem Pharmacies seems to have a respectable ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 24%. This probably goes some way in explaining Dis-Chem Pharmacies' moderate 9.4% growth over the past five years amongst other factors.

As a next step, we compared Dis-Chem Pharmacies' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 5.1%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It's important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline).

Is Dis-Chem Pharmacies Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 40% (implying that the company retains 60% of its profits), it seems that Dis-Chem Pharmacies is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Moreover, Dis-Chem Pharmacies is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of six years of paying a dividend. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 42%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Dis-Chem Pharmacies' future ROE will be 24% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Dis-Chem Pharmacies' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

