Could The Market Be Wrong About Fortress Minerals Limited (Catalist:OAJ) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Fortress Minerals' (Catalist:OAJ) recent performance, when its stock has declined 15% over the past three months. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. In this article, we decided to focus on Fortress Minerals' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Fortress Minerals is:

20% = US$13m ÷ US$63m (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every SGD1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn SGD0.20 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Fortress Minerals' Earnings Growth And 20% ROE

At first glance, Fortress Minerals seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 15%. This certainly adds some context to Fortress Minerals' exceptional 33% net income growth seen over the past five years. However, there could also be other causes behind this growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Fortress Minerals' reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 46% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Fortress Minerals fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Fortress Minerals Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Fortress Minerals' ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 21% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (79%) of its profits. So it looks like Fortress Minerals is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Additionally, Fortress Minerals has paid dividends over a period of four years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Fortress Minerals' performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see a good amount of growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. To know the 1 risk we have identified for Fortress Minerals visit our risks dashboard for free.

