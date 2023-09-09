Could The Market Be Wrong About Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

With its stock down 7.4% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX). However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. In this article, we decided to focus on Freeport-McMoRan's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Freeport-McMoRan is:

13% = US$3.3b ÷ US$26b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.13 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Freeport-McMoRan's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

To start with, Freeport-McMoRan's ROE looks acceptable. Even when compared to the industry average of 12% the company's ROE looks quite decent. This certainly adds some context to Freeport-McMoRan's exceptional 21% net income growth seen over the past five years. However, there could also be other drivers behind this growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

We then compared Freeport-McMoRan's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 32% in the same 5-year period, which is a bit concerning.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Has the market priced in the future outlook for FCX? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Freeport-McMoRan Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Freeport-McMoRan's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 13%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 87% of its profits. So it looks like Freeport-McMoRan is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Moreover, Freeport-McMoRan is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 21% over the next three years. Still, forecasts suggest that Freeport-McMoRan's future ROE will rise to 16% even though the the company's payout ratio is expected to rise. We presume that there could some other characteristics of the business that could be driving the anticipated growth in the company's ROE.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Freeport-McMoRan's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see a good amount of growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

