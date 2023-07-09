Could The Market Be Wrong About UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

UP Global Sourcing Holdings (LON:UPGS) has had a rough three months with its share price down 15%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to UP Global Sourcing Holdings' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for UP Global Sourcing Holdings is:

28% = UK£12m ÷ UK£43m (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every £1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated £0.28 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of UP Global Sourcing Holdings' Earnings Growth And 28% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that UP Global Sourcing Holdings has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 15% which is quite remarkable. So, the substantial 22% net income growth seen by UP Global Sourcing Holdings over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

We then performed a comparison between UP Global Sourcing Holdings' net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 21% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is UP Global Sourcing Holdings fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is UP Global Sourcing Holdings Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

UP Global Sourcing Holdings has a three-year median payout ratio of 50% (where it is retaining 50% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and UP Global Sourcing Holdings is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Besides, UP Global Sourcing Holdings has been paying dividends over a period of six years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 50%. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 24%.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that UP Global Sourcing Holdings' performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

