Could The Market Be Wrong About IDP Education Limited (ASX:IEL) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

With its stock down 16% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard IDP Education (ASX:IEL). However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Specifically, we decided to study IDP Education's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for IDP Education is:

27% = AU$134m ÷ AU$497m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each A$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made A$0.27 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of IDP Education's Earnings Growth And 27% ROE

To begin with, IDP Education has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 7.3% which is quite remarkable. This likely paved the way for the modest 13% net income growth seen by IDP Education over the past five years.

Next, on comparing IDP Education's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 12% over the last few years.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Has the market priced in the future outlook for IEL? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is IDP Education Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 63% (or a retention ratio of 37%) for IDP Education suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Besides, IDP Education has been paying dividends over a period of seven years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 71% of its profits over the next three years. Still, forecasts suggest that IDP Education's future ROE will rise to 36% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that IDP Education's performance has been quite good. Especially the high ROE, Which has contributed to the impressive growth seen in earnings. Despite the company reinvesting only a small portion of its profits, it still has managed to grow its earnings so that is appreciable. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

