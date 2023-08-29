Could The Market Be Wrong About James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

With its stock down 17% over the past month, it is easy to disregard James Latham (LON:LTHM). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to James Latham's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for James Latham is:

18% = UK£36m ÷ UK£196m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every £1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of £0.18.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of James Latham's Earnings Growth And 18% ROE

At first glance, James Latham seems to have a decent ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 17% the company's ROE looks quite decent. This certainly adds some context to James Latham's exceptional 31% net income growth seen over the past five years. However, there could also be other drivers behind this growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

We then compared James Latham's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 12% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is James Latham fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is James Latham Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

James Latham's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 17%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 83% of its profits. So it looks like James Latham is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Additionally, James Latham has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 30% over the next three years. Consequently, the higher expected payout ratio explains the decline in the company's expected ROE (to 9.1%) over the same period.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with James Latham's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

