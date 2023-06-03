Could The Market Be Wrong About Myer Holdings Limited (ASX:MYR) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Myer Holdings (ASX:MYR) has had a rough three months with its share price down 25%. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Myer Holdings' ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Myer Holdings is:

27% = AU$82m ÷ AU$298m (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every A$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn A$0.27 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Myer Holdings' Earnings Growth And 27% ROE

First thing first, we like that Myer Holdings has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 17% which is quite remarkable. So, the substantial 65% net income growth seen by Myer Holdings over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

As a next step, we compared Myer Holdings' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 14%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Myer Holdings is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Myer Holdings Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Myer Holdings has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 59%, meaning the company only retains 41% of its income. This implies that the company has been able to achieve high earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Moreover, Myer Holdings is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 63%. However, Myer Holdings' future ROE is expected to decline to 20% despite there being not much change anticipated in the company's payout ratio.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Myer Holdings' performance. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

