Could The Market Be Wrong About Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Occidental Petroleum's (NYSE:OXY) recent performance, when its stock has declined 7.0% over the past three months. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. In this article, we decided to focus on Occidental Petroleum's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Occidental Petroleum is:

44% = US$13b ÷ US$30b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.44 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Occidental Petroleum's Earnings Growth And 44% ROE

To begin with, Occidental Petroleum has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 30% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Probably as a result of this, Occidental Petroleum was able to see a decent net income growth of 11% over the last five years.

As a next step, we compared Occidental Petroleum's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 16% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is OXY worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether OXY is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Occidental Petroleum Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Occidental Petroleum has a low LTM (or last twelve month) payout ratio of 3.9%, meaning that the company retains the remaining 96% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business.

Additionally, Occidental Petroleum has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 16% over the next three years. Therefore, the expected rise in the payout ratio explains why the company's ROE is expected to decline to 18% over the same period.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Occidental Petroleum's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a respectable growth in its earnings. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

