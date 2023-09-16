Could The Market Be Wrong About Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) has had a rough month with its share price down 12%. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Otter Tail's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Otter Tail is:

20% = US$271m ÷ US$1.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.20 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Otter Tail's Earnings Growth And 20% ROE

To start with, Otter Tail's ROE looks acceptable. Especially when compared to the industry average of 8.3% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. Probably as a result of this, Otter Tail was able to see an impressive net income growth of 32% over the last five years. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Otter Tail's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 6.8% in the same period, which is great to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Otter Tail's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Otter Tail Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The three-year median payout ratio for Otter Tail is 37%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 63%. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Otter Tail is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Additionally, Otter Tail has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 56% over the next three years. Therefore, the expected rise in the payout ratio explains why the company's ROE is expected to decline to 12% over the same period.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Otter Tail's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

