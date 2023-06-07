Could The Market Be Wrong About PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

It is hard to get excited after looking at PageGroup's (LON:PAGE) recent performance, when its stock has declined 7.0% over the past three months. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Specifically, we decided to study PageGroup's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for PageGroup is:

39% = UK£139m ÷ UK£352m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each £1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made £0.39 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of PageGroup's Earnings Growth And 39% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that PageGroup has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 20% which is quite remarkable. This likely paved the way for the modest 6.2% net income growth seen by PageGroup over the past five years. growth

We then performed a comparison between PageGroup's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 5.7% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is PAGE fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is PageGroup Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

PageGroup has a three-year median payout ratio of 34%, which implies that it retains the remaining 66% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Besides, PageGroup has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 37%. As a result, PageGroup's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 35% for future ROE.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with PageGroup's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

