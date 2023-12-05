Could The Market Be Wrong About Pentamaster Corporation Berhad (KLSE:PENTA) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Pentamaster Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:PENTA) recent performance, when its stock has declined 14% over the past three months. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. In this article, we decided to focus on Pentamaster Corporation Berhad's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Pentamaster Corporation Berhad is:

15% = RM143m ÷ RM977m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.15.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Pentamaster Corporation Berhad's Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

At first glance, Pentamaster Corporation Berhad seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 7.7%. This certainly adds some context to Pentamaster Corporation Berhad's decent 5.7% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Pentamaster Corporation Berhad's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 11% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Pentamaster Corporation Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Pentamaster Corporation Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Pentamaster Corporation Berhad has a low three-year median payout ratio of 16%, meaning that the company retains the remaining 84% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business.

Moreover, Pentamaster Corporation Berhad is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of three years of paying a dividend. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 10% over the next three years. However, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much despite the lower expected payout ratio.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Pentamaster Corporation Berhad's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a respectable growth in its earnings. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

