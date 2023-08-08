Could The Market Be Wrong About Rectifier Technologies Limited (ASX:RFT) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

With its stock down 14% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Rectifier Technologies (ASX:RFT). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Rectifier Technologies' ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Rectifier Technologies is:

29% = AU$3.8m ÷ AU$13m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every A$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn A$0.29 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Rectifier Technologies' Earnings Growth And 29% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Rectifier Technologies has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 13% the company's ROE is quite impressive. This probably laid the groundwork for Rectifier Technologies' moderate 11% net income growth seen over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Rectifier Technologies' net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 15% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Rectifier Technologies''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Rectifier Technologies Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

While the company did pay out a portion of its dividend in the past, it currently doesn't pay a dividend. We infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Rectifier Technologies' performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. As a result, the decent growth in its earnings is not surprising. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. You can do your own research on Rectifier Technologies and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

