Could The Market Be Wrong About Samchem Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SAMCHEM) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

With its stock down 19% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Samchem Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SAMCHEM). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Samchem Holdings Berhad's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Samchem Holdings Berhad is:

16% = RM45m ÷ RM290m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.16.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Samchem Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

To begin with, Samchem Holdings Berhad seems to have a respectable ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 7.0% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. This certainly adds some context to Samchem Holdings Berhad's exceptional 29% net income growth seen over the past five years. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

As a next step, we compared Samchem Holdings Berhad's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 22%.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Samchem Holdings Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Samchem Holdings Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The three-year median payout ratio for Samchem Holdings Berhad is 30%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 70%. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like Samchem Holdings Berhad is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Besides, Samchem Holdings Berhad has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Samchem Holdings Berhad's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. To know the 3 risks we have identified for Samchem Holdings Berhad visit our risks dashboard for free.

