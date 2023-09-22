Could The Market Be Wrong About Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad (KLSE:SJC) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad (KLSE:SJC) has had a rough three months with its share price down 5.0%. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Specifically, we decided to study Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad is:

25% = RM15m ÷ RM61m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.25 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad's Earnings Growth And 25% ROE

First thing first, we like that Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad has an impressive ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 9.0% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. Probably as a result of this, Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad was able to see a decent net income growth of 6.8% over the last five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that the growth figure reported by Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad compares quite favourably to the industry average, which shows a decline of 2.6% over the last few years.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the decent earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. To know the 3 risks we have identified for Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad visit our risks dashboard for free.

