Could The Market Be Wrong About Wellcall Holdings Berhad (KLSE:WELLCAL) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

With its stock down 5.6% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Wellcall Holdings Berhad (KLSE:WELLCAL). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Wellcall Holdings Berhad's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Wellcall Holdings Berhad is:

44% = RM61m ÷ RM140m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.44 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Wellcall Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 44% ROE

First thing first, we like that Wellcall Holdings Berhad has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 8.4% the company's ROE is quite impressive. This probably laid the groundwork for Wellcall Holdings Berhad's moderate 8.1% net income growth seen over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Wellcall Holdings Berhad's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 8.1% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Wellcall Holdings Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Wellcall Holdings Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 87% (or a retention ratio of 13%) for Wellcall Holdings Berhad suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Besides, Wellcall Holdings Berhad has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 74% of its profits over the next three years. As a result, Wellcall Holdings Berhad's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 40% for future ROE.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Wellcall Holdings Berhad's performance. Especially the high ROE, Which has contributed to the impressive growth seen in earnings. Despite the company reinvesting only a small portion of its profits, it still has managed to grow its earnings so that is appreciable. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

