Could The Market Be Wrong About The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) has had a rough three months with its share price down 3.5%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to York Water's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for York Water is:

11% = US$24m ÷ US$221m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.11 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

York Water's Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

At first glance, York Water seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 8.4%. Probably as a result of this, York Water was able to see a decent growth of 10.0% over the last five years.

Next, on comparing York Water's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 10.0% over the last few years.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about York Water's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is York Water Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 58% (or a retention ratio of 42%) for York Water suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Moreover, York Water is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that York Water's performance has been quite good. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. You can do your own research on York Water and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

