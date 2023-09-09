Could Monash IVF Group Limited's (ASX:MVF) Weak Financials Mean That The Market Could Correct Its Share Price?

Monash IVF Group's (ASX:MVF) stock up by 7.0% over the past three months. However, in this article, we decided to focus on its weak financials, as long-term fundamentals ultimately dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Monash IVF Group's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Monash IVF Group is:

8.0% = AU$22m ÷ AU$275m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every A$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of A$0.08.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Monash IVF Group's Earnings Growth And 8.0% ROE

When you first look at it, Monash IVF Group's ROE doesn't look that attractive. However, its ROE is similar to the industry average of 6.9%, so we won't completely dismiss the company. Having said that, Monash IVF Group's net income growth over the past five years is more or less flat. Bear in mind, the company's ROE is not very high. Hence, this provides some context to the flat earnings growth seen by the company.

As a next step, we compared Monash IVF Group's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 2.4% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Monash IVF Group's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Monash IVF Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 74% (meaning, the company retains only 26% of profits) for Monash IVF Group suggests that the company's earnings growth was miniscule as a result of paying out a majority of its earnings.

In addition, Monash IVF Group has been paying dividends over a period of eight years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 71%. However, Monash IVF Group's ROE is predicted to rise to 11% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Summary

In total, we would have a hard think before deciding on any investment action concerning Monash IVF Group. Because the company is not reinvesting much into the business, and given the low ROE, it's not surprising to see the lack or absence of growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

