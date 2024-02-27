Could Mountview Estates P.L.C.'s (LON:MTVW) Weak Financials Mean That The Market Could Correct Its Share Price?

Mountview Estates' (LON:MTVW) stock up by 3.3% over the past month. However, in this article, we decided to focus on its weak financials, as long-term fundamentals ultimately dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Mountview Estates' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Mountview Estates is:

6.7% = UK£27m ÷ UK£396m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every £1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn £0.07 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Mountview Estates' Earnings Growth And 6.7% ROE

At first glance, Mountview Estates' ROE doesn't look very promising. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 6.3%. Having said that, Mountview Estates' net income growth over the past five years is more or less flat. Remember, the company's ROE is not particularly great to begin with. Hence, this provides some context to the flat earnings growth seen by the company.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that the industry grew its earnings by 12% over the last few years.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Mountview Estates fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Mountview Estates Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 64% (implying that the company keeps only 36% of its income) of its business to reinvest into its business), most of Mountview Estates' profits are being paid to shareholders, which explains the absence of growth in earnings.

Moreover, Mountview Estates has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth.

Conclusion

Overall, we would be extremely cautious before making any decision on Mountview Estates. The company has seen a lack of earnings growth as a result of retaining very little profits and whatever little it does retain, is being reinvested at a very low rate of return. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. To gain further insights into Mountview Estates' past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

