Could Northern Colorado Regional Airport ever be a major airport? A consultant thinks so

LOVELAND — Northern Colorado Regional Airport has everything it needs to become the Denver metro area's second major commercial airport over time, a consultant told the airport's governing body Thursday — a lofty goal for an airport that currently has no regularly scheduled commercial flights.

With a new $22 million terminal set to open in the fall, Global Flight Aviation Consulting of Telluride was hired to help the airport attract an airline to Loveland. The airport has struggled over the years to attract and keep commercial air service. Allegiant enjoyed success with its flights to Las Vegas and Mesa, Arizona, but pulled out because the airport didn't have an air traffic control tower.

Fledgling Elite Airways and Avelo all started flying from Loveland only to pull out months later, leaving FNL — the three-letter identifier by which the airport is known — with no regularly scheduled airline service.

"The potential is exponential," said consultant Matt Skinner, with Denver's population booming and Denver International Airport already pushing its limits.

An airplane prepares to take off at the Northern Colorado Regional Airport on Aug. 11, 2023, in Loveland, Colo.

An airline entering the market now will have an advantage as the airport and region grow, he said. As Denver's population explodes, those in south Denver will gravitate toward the Colorado Springs airport, while north Denver residents would likely come to Loveland, creating a "catchment" population of about 3.59 million, including southern Wyoming, Skinner said.

The first step is engaging with the airlines, a process that's already underway, he said. "We actually have engaged the airlines from the top" including Delta and United. "Now we're engaging with mid-level carriers and starting to talk potential and numbers and exploring the possibility of service."

Using a 60-mile distance from FNL, the catchment area of people potentially flying from Loveland reaches from north Denver to Cheyenne, Wyoming, "providing a more than sustainable population base for multiple flights and expanding service at FNL," Skinner said.

Secondary airports outside Chicago and Dallas — Midway and Dallas Love Field — have been successful despite being close to O'Hare Dallas Fort Worth. There are "a slew" of low-cost carriers that might be interested in establishing service in Loveland, he said, citing Provo, Utah's success in establishing an airport close to Salt Lake City. Provo is seeing six to eight flights a day and the distance between those two cities is about the same as between Loveland and Denver.

Growth at the secondary airports has nearly doubled while the larger airport has remained relatively flat, Skinner said.

His company, which is being paid $2,500 a month, plus incentives if it secures an airline, has been talking with airlines and gotten "a nibble" from some.

With the new terminal, the airport is in a good position to go with something if "we have an actual proposal come our way," he said. "But these things take time. I can't give you a time frame, but we have some interest now."

Currently, FNL has general aviation, corporate jets and some charter service but no regularly scheduled commercial air service. The region is "critically underserved," Skinner said. With the growing demand for Colorado, and particularly the northern Interstate 25 corridor, "folks are looking for an alternative to super busy airports."

Any airline that comes to Loveland will likely want the airport as a financial partner, including minimum revenue guarantees or help with startup costs.

Jeni Arndt, airport commission chairwoman and Fort Collins mayor, was unconvinced FNL could grow so substantially. "What's different? We've seen carriers come and go. Call me skeptic, but I'm worried about the pushback from neighbors with increased flights. Denver's going to double, pushing out to south. Whether it makes it easier or harder to get to, I don't know. Convince me. We don't have a lot of money to invest to pay people to come here."

Skinner said the region is different than it was 10 to 20 years ago. "There's more business development, more business relocation, which helps sustain the service. The fact that there's nearly a million people between Denver and Cheyenne ... it's a significant metro area on its own. Denver wants to double its size, but there's a choke point: the train. The busier DIA gets, I feel like it will continue to push people in our direction."

Having commercial air service from Loveland would be of great economic value, said Fort Collins City Manager Kelly DiMartino, who also asked how much it would cost to provide more services. "Parking will be a limitation for us. If we get to a place where we have fairly heavy traffic, where would we put people?"

FNL, owned by the cities of Fort Collins and Loveland, also has interest from Estes Park and Rocky Mountain National Park, the technology-heavy Boulder area and Blue Arena, which brings visitors to Loveland, he said.

Together, the entities could form a collaboration, something that's already in the works, said interim airport manager Dave Ruppel, who's putting together a community task force involving economic developers from neighboring cities, including Cheyenne.

