You Could Be Owed $5,000 After 2020 Data Breach

Over 28,000 individuals whose information was compromised in a 2020 Maxim Healthcare Services, Inc. data breach could be owed up to $5,000 in damages — but those affected need to act before July 24 to claim their settlement payment.

Maxim Healthcare Services — a home healthcare services company that offers nationwide staffing, rehabilitation services and care for people with chronic and acute illnesses and disabilities — hasn’t admitted any wrongdoing but has agreed to a lawsuit settlement, per The Sun.

The breach — announced by Maxim at the beginning of November 2021 — resulted in cyber criminals gaining access to personal and health information from Maxim’s email database. The lawsuit asserted that the healthcare company failed to protect patient data by employing inadequate data security controls.

According to the lawsuit website, the offenders managed to get hold of at least 28,425 members’ “names, addresses, dates of birth, contact information, medical history, medical condition or treatment information, medical record number, diagnosis code, patient account number, Medicare/Medicaid number, username/password, and Social Security numbers (‘SSNs’).”

Who Is Eligible?

Individuals who were affected by the breach were sent a notice letter by Maxim in Nov. 2021 after the data breach was identified on Dec. 4, 2020. The letter claims that unusual activity and the breaching of email accounts happened between Oct. 1 and Dec. 4, 2020.

The settlement provides reimbursement of up to $5,000 for extraordinary expenses incurred as a result of the breach and lost time expenses for up to three hours at $20 per hour, for a maximum of $60, per Top Class Actions.

Additionally, the settlement further provides for a flat payment of approximately $100 to “Settlement Class Members” who were residents of California between Oct. 1 and Dec. 4, 2020. This amount can be combined with an extraordinary expenses claim not with a lost time expense reimbursement.

As part of the settlement, free “Financial Shield” protection by Pango will be provided for 12 months without the need to submit a settlement claim. A notice sent by the claim administrator to eligible beneficiaries contained a link to redeem this identity theft protection.

A claim form must be submitted to receive a payment. This form can be submitted through the settlement website or downloaded and sent to the Kroll Settlement Administration LLC’s address on the site. To request a claim form, call 1-833-630-8181.

The final hearing for Wilson, et al. v. Maxim Healthcare Services Inc. will take place on July 28, but the claim form deadline is July 24.

