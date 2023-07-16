Could new sewage plant be built near country club in Madison County?

Nestled between Rt. 42, at top, and Deer Creek the the London Country Club sits just south of the nearly 55-acre property Madison County has recently purchased. The land may be used for a sewage treatment plant.

Madison County's newest sewage treatment plant could be built next to the London Country Club, raising concerns from city and club leaders.

Officials haven't finalized anything yet, and the county-owned property off Route 42 between Interstate 70 and London could also be home to a new water treatment plant, or something else.

But some are concerned about the possibility of a sewer plant at that location.

"That's our big entrance to the city. Housing and restaurants working out that way," London Mayor Patrick Closser said. "Who wants to build a bunch of houses next to a wastewater treatment plant?"

Closser said city and county officials are in discussions about using London's sewage treatment plant south of the city to add capacity to the county's system, instead of building a new plant, since it is operating at just 45% of its capacity.

"In my eyes, it's just doing simple math," he said. "At some point, if we have to expand, it's cheaper than building a brand new plant."

John Stroman putts on the third green at the London Country Club, adjacent to the nearly 55-acre property that Madison County purchased for a possible sewage treatment plant.

"We just don’t think it’s fair they build another sewer plant right outside the city limits, then we're boxed in by two sewer plants," the mayor said.

Ken Bullock, the president of the London Country Club, said the county property borders part of the nine-hole golf course.

"Nobody really likes the idea too much," Bullock said. He said a sewage plant could hurt membership, and therefore the club's finances.

"Depending on if there are any smells coming from there to make it an unpleasant experience," Bullock said.

Madison County has recently purchased almost 55 acres, beyond the wooden fence, just north of the London Country Club for a possible sewage treatment plant.

Madison County bought 55 acres north of the country club for $1.5 million in June, said Rob Slane, Madison County's administrator. Deer Creek runs past the site.

The site is just one of several officials are looking at for a new treatment plant in growing Madison County, he said.

"We are still in a fact-finding mode," Slane said.

"It's just kind of in the infancy stages. I know there are a lot of concerns out there. I know you are going to have a lot of folks concerned," he said.

The county along with Plain City are part of the Mid-Ohio Water and Sewer District, formed in 2022 to build and operate systems along Route 42 from Plain City south in economic development corridors to the London and West Jefferson areas. Plain City is seeing a building boom, with the population expected to grow from 4,065 in 2020 to 21,000 over the next two decades.

On May 2, Madison County commissioners approved $1.4 million for a contract with Arcadis IBI Group in Columbus to design a sewer line to serve Plain City.

Slane said that there's an open-ended invitation for London, West Jefferson and Mount Sterling to join the effort and make it a more regional district, which he believes would be more efficient.

The third hole at the London Country Club sits adjacent to a nearly 55 acre property Madison County has recently purchased for a possible sewage treatment plant.

Plain City plans to expand its wastewater treatment plant because of the area's growth.

Meanwhile, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency plans to extend protections to the Big Darby Creek in Plain City and Madison County similar to those in Franklin County with its Big Darby Accord, adopted in 2006 that limits development and sets guidelines for building. Developers worry that could limit what they'll be able to do in Madison County in the creek's watershed, while environmentalist want the state to

The Ohio EPA has scheduled an informational meeting for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25, at the Tolles Career & Technical Center, 7877 Route 42, in Plain City.

