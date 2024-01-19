Could Shake Shack, Peloton or Savage X Fenty come to OKC? These retailers likely for 2024

Price Edwards & Co. has done it now. The OKC commercial real estate firm is whetting our appetite − for food, drink, clothing, furniture, and experiences − with a list of the top 10 retailers likely to come to Oklahoma City this year, along with a wish list.

They're included in the firm's 2023 Retail Market Report.

Price Edwards tracks 31.3 million square feet of leased space in 273 retail developments of more than 25,000 square feet, and 19.1 million square feet of stand-alone buildings for a total market of 50.4 million square feet.

The firm's midyear and year-end reports assess the OKC-area market, providing information for retail site selectors and guiding rent negotiations for both tenants and landlords.

The reports usually offer informed speculation on what chains are looking. This is the first time Price Edwards, founded in 1988, has made such express, but cautious, predictions.

Top 10 retailers likely to enter the OKC market in 2024

In-N-Out Burger is a popular California-base chain.

Price Edwards' Aaron Diehl compiled the top 10 list:

Shake Shack – "The popular burger chain is pushing into secondary markets across the country. Would be a popular destination in Midtown or Uptown."

Peloton – "With the expansion of digital fitness concepts, it does not seem farfetched that we could see an experiential showroom for the bikes and treadmills."

Le Madeleine – "A Dallas based French Café popular for its pastries, salads and sandwiches has been finding some momentum expanding their reach in an audience similar to Oklahoma City."

A Shake Shack in Hartsdale, New York.

Bluestone Lane – "You can never have too many coffee shops and this Australian-inspired concept ... just opened its first location in Tulsa."

Arhaus Furniture – "This one has already been announced for OAK and is a substantial move for the Ohio-based company know for its artisan-crafted reproductions of antique styles."

Marine Layer – "San Francisco-based apparel company focused on everyday essentials and soft textiles has expanded across Colorado and Texas with plans for more locations in the heartland."

Story continues

As its name suggests, The Brass Tap also features an extension selection of beers on tap, including local craft.

Savage X Fenty – "Victoria Secret’s closure left a void in the market that could be filled by Rihanna’s lingerie line."

Gold Hour Candle Bar – "Experiential retail focused on parties and events, to craft candles."

Floyd Home Furnishings – "A digital-first furniture brand with plans to open 35+ locations before 2025."

The Brass Tap – "Upscale craft beer franchise expanding nationwide, often in entertainment districts."

Price Edwards & Co.: "Retailers we'd love to see in OKC"

A Buc-ee's.

Price Edwards' George Williams compiled the wish list, "Retailers we'd love to see in OKC":

Sign Up: Weekly newsletter Real Estate with Richard Mize

An IKEA store.

Senior Business Writer Richard Mize has covered housing, construction, commercial real estate and related topics for the newspaper and Oklahoman.com since 1999. Contact him at rmize@oklahoman.com. Sign up for his weekly newsletter, Real Estate with Richard Mize. You can support Richard's work, and that of his colleagues, by purchasing a digital subscription to The Oklahoman. Right now, you can get 12 months of subscriber-only access for $1 a month.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Could Shake Shack, Peloton open in Oklahoma? Retail predictions for 2024