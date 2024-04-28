Could SoundHound AI Stock Become the Next Arm Holdings?

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) garnered a lot of attention after it was revealed that it was one of four stocks, along with Arm Holdings (NASDAQ: ARM), that Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) invested in late last year. Nvidia took some of its ample cash and invested in companies it thought could greatly benefit from the upcoming artificial intelligence (AI) revolution.

Now there is a huge difference in size between SoundHound, which has a market cap of just over $1 billion, and Arm, which has a market cap of nearly $100 billion. Despite being just about one-hundredth of the size of Arm, SoundHound does share some intriguing similarities with the company.

A royalty revenue model

One trait that helped lift Arm to where the company is today is its business model, which generates a lot of recurring revenue over long periods of time. The company licenses its technology to other companies getting upfront payments, but then collects royalties thereafter on every chip a customer ships based on its architecture. The model has proven to be so enduring that nearly half of Arm's royalty revenue comes from products that were introduced in 2012 or before.

SoundHound also derives much of its revenue from royalties. In fact, over 94% of its revenue in 2023 came from product royalties. With SoundHound's model, customers incorporate its voice AI platform into their devices, such as automobiles, third-party assistants, or smart TVs. SoundHound then collects royalty payments based on volume, usage, or life of the applicable product.

The company has also started to sell its platform via subscriptions for use cases that don't have a product attached to it. SoundHound has done a good job making inroads with its technology into the restaurant industry. Since there is no product attached to its technology in this industry, it sells its service as a subscription. This is also another recurring revenue stream, which helps add predictability to its business.

AI beneficiaries

Both Arm and SoundHound are also current beneficiaries of the AI revolution. Arm is seeing growth pick up as new end devices, such as smartphones, need more of its technology incorporated in central processing units (CPUs) to handle AI applications.

SoundHound, meanwhile, has seen its backlog grow as AI has quickly gone from being accepted to becoming expected. Its technology helps voice assistants and humans interact more naturally, as well as allows for more complex questions and answers.

The automobile industry has been one of the driving forces in embracing its platform; the company has relationships with more than 20 auto brands. The restaurant industry is quickly following suit with the company signing deals with restaurant chains as well as restaurant-focused fintech companies such as Toast and Olo.

Story continues

Both Soundhound and Arm have teamed up with Nvidia. Arm's technology is being used in Nvidia's Grace Hopper Superchip, which combines CPUs with GPUs to help handle AI workloads more quickly while using less power. SoundHound, meanwhile, partnered with Nvidia to develop an in-vehicle voice platform running on the Nvidia Drive platform that doesn't need internet connectivity. Among the use cases for this technology will be retrieving information directly from a vehicle's user manual.

Image source: Getty Images.

SoundHound is in its early stages

SoundHound hasn't produced a lot of revenue yet, with the company reporting a 47% increase in revenue to $45.9 million for 2023. What it does have, though, is a large booking backlog of $661 million. These are signed contracts that if honored will turn into future revenue. The weighted average length of its contracts is about six and a half years, so that would average out to about $100 million in revenue per year just from currently signed contracts over that time. Some of this is back-end loaded, so don't expect $100 million in revenue next year, but it does set the company up for solid future revenue growth.

Meanwhile, as AI becomes more incorporated into everyday lives, more automobile manufacturers will look to add SoundHound's platform into their vehicles and more industries will look to use its technology. The company will also continue to innovate and offer new products.

That sets SoundHound up for strong potential growth in the years ahead. Now will SoundHound grow to the heights of Arm? That's a difficult task, but it is possible. Arm was able to get its CPU architecture into nearly every smartphone made. If SoundHound's AI voice technology can be incorporated into most smartphones, it can follow a similar path.

That said, SoundHound doesn't need to be the next Arm for an investment in the stock to be successful. If the company can continue to get wins in the auto and restaurant spaces and then perhaps capture some of the higher-end smartphone market, it will have a lot of long-term upside from here.

Should you invest $1,000 in SoundHound AI right now?

Before you buy stock in SoundHound AI, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and SoundHound AI wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $537,557!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 22, 2024

Geoffrey Seiler has positions in Toast. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia, Olo, and Toast. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Could SoundHound AI Stock Become the Next Arm Holdings? was originally published by The Motley Fool