Could The Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation Limited (NSE:SPIC) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

If you want to know who really controls Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation Limited (NSE:SPIC), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes ‘a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people’. So it’s nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

With a market capitalization of ₹5.7b, Southern Petrochemical Industries is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about SPIC.

Check out our latest analysis for Southern Petrochemical Industries

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

NSEI:SPIC Ownership Summary January 14th 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Southern Petrochemical Industries?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Southern Petrochemical Industries does have institutional investors; and they hold 11% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there’s always a risk that they are in a ‘crowded trade’. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Southern Petrochemical Industries’s historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there’s always more to the story.

NSEI:SPIC Income Statement Export January 14th 19 More

Southern Petrochemical Industries is not owned by hedge funds. Our information suggests that there isn’t any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Story continues